New Music Friday For July 20: Six Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered This week features sultry R&B from The Internet, seething rock from songwriter Meg Myers, the "Joy" of Ty Segall & White Fence, a new album from the bluegrass group Punch Brothers and more.
New Music Friday for July 20: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

New Music Friday for July 20: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

Meg Myers' Take Me To The Disco is on our shortlist for the best albums out on July 20.

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Ann Powers, and Stephen Thompson to talk about July 20th's notable releases. Highlights include sultry R&B from The Internet, seething rock from songwriter Meg Myers, the "Joy" of Ty Segall & White Fence, a new album from the bluegrass group Punch Brothers and more.

Featured on this Episode

  1. The Internet: Hive Mind
    Featured Song: "Come Together"
  2. Lori McKenna: The Tree
    Featured Song: "A Mother Never Rests"
  3. Punch Brothers: All Ashore
    Featured Song: "Jumbo"
  4. Ty Segall & White Fence: Joy
    Featured Song: "Do Your Hair"
  5. Meg Myers: Take Me To The Disco
    Featured Song: "Tear Me To Pieces"
  6. Buddy: Harlan & Alondra
    Featured Song: "Real Life S***"

Other notable releases for July 20: Ovlov: Tru, Nathan Salsburg: Third, Balún: Prisma Tropical, Bugge Wesseltoft & Prins Thomas: Bugge Wesseltoft & Prins Thomas, Struckout: Struckout

