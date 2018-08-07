Introducing: Tiny Desk Talks

Enlarge this image toggle caption NPR NPR

When we started the Tiny Desk Contest, we had no idea how many people would want to participate. And here we are now: four years later and over 23,000 entries strong. We've seen the hard work that goes into producing your videos; we've heard your dreams of making it big. After everything you've given us to talk about, we wanted to keep that conversation going and kickstart turning those dreams into a reality. Introducing: Tiny Desk Talks.

New from NPR Music, the Tiny Desk Talks are a series of can't-miss, curated conversations featuring celebrated voices in music and public radio. This fall, we'll be coming to four cities to talk about music: about making music, producing music and working in music. In Boston, see how Tiny Desk concert audio engineer Josh Rogosin records bands and mixes the audio down to a beautiful, seamless recording. In Los Angeles, discuss music in film with noted composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, Atlanta, Creed), music supervisor Liza Richardson (Barry, Narcos), and KCRW DJ and Music Director Jason Bentley. In Portland, learn how to get noticed as a musician by the public radio community in a conversation with Jerad Walker (Music Director, OPB), Maggie Vail (Executive Director of the innovative nonprofit Cash Music) and All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen. And in Nashville, listen to Americana artists Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, renowned producer Dave Cobb and NPR Music's Ann Powers discuss the journey from conception to release of an album.

Call it a memorable conversation, call it a masterclass, but one thing's for certain: This is a learning opportunity for music-makers everywhere. We hope to see you there, and if we do, we hope you'll come away with some new knowledge.

Tickets go on sale at NPRPresents.org on Wednesday, August 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST/9:00 a.m. PST.