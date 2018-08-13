Sarah Davachi's 'Gloaming' Soundtracks The Growing Dark

Sarah Davachi's electro-acoustic compositions seek the corners of quiet with a studious and patient curiosity. Gave in Rest, her second album of 2018, takes its inspiration from early church music, in particular "the quietude, the air of reverence, the openness of the physical space, the stillness of the altars," she writes in a press release. From "Matins" (morning prayers) to "Evensong" (evening prayers), the L.A.-based composer fills the day with moments of peace.

The gloaming is not night or day, but the time when the sun has gone down and the sky is not yet black. Davachi's "Gloaming" creates the effect of growing dark by manipulating the sound of a piano through several layers of Echoplex, a tape delay machine, piercing twilight with warbling notes that mask time and soon drift into a feedbacking ether.

Gave in Rest comes out Sept. 14 via Ba Da Bing Records (CD, vinyl, digital).