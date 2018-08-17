New Music Friday For Aug. 17: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now

toggle caption Bao Ngo/Courtesy of the artist

New Music Friday returns from a two-week break with some of 2018's most anticipated releases, including Death Cab For Cutie's Thank You For Today, Mitski's Be The Cowboy, Ariana Grande's Sweetener and more. All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich and Stephen Thompson to talk about these and other essential albums being released on Aug. 17.

Featured On This Episode:

Death Cab For Cutie: Thank You For Today

Featured Song: "Gold Rush" Ariana Grande: Sweetener

Featured Song: "The Light Is Coming" Animal Collective: Tangerine Reef

Featured Song: "Airpipe (To A New Transition)" Trevor Powers: Mulberry Violence

Featured Song: "XTQ Idol" Mitski: Be The Cowboy

Featured Song: "Me And My Husband" Anna Meredith: Anno: Four Seasons By Anna Meredith & Antonio Vivaldi

Featured Songs: "Heat" and "Bloom" Roy Mongomery: Suffuse

Featured Song: "Apparition (Feat. haley Fohr)"

Other notable releases for Aug. 17: Great Lake Swimmers: The Waves, The Wake; Our Girl: Stranger Today