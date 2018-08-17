New Music Friday For Aug. 17: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered New Music Friday returns from a two-week break with some of 2018's most anticipated releases, from Death Cab For Cutie's Thank You For Today to Mitski's Be The Cowboy.
New Music Friday returns from a two-week break with some of 2018's most anticipated releases, including Death Cab For Cutie's Thank You For Today, Mitski's Be The Cowboy, Ariana Grande's Sweetener and more. All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich and Stephen Thompson to talk about these and other essential albums being released on Aug. 17.
Featured On This Episode:
- Death Cab For Cutie: Thank You For Today
Featured Song: "Gold Rush"
- Ariana Grande: Sweetener
Featured Song: "The Light Is Coming"
- Animal Collective: Tangerine Reef
Featured Song: "Airpipe (To A New Transition)"
- Trevor Powers: Mulberry Violence
Featured Song: "XTQ Idol"
- Mitski: Be The Cowboy
Featured Song: "Me And My Husband"
- Anna Meredith: Anno: Four Seasons By Anna Meredith & Antonio Vivaldi
Featured Songs: "Heat" and "Bloom"
- Roy Mongomery: Suffuse
Featured Song: "Apparition (Feat. haley Fohr)"
Other notable releases for Aug. 17: Great Lake Swimmers: The Waves, The Wake; Our Girl: Stranger Today