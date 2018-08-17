Accessibility links
The Life And Legacy Of Aretha Franklin: An All Songs Considered Remembrance : All Songs Considered In this career-spanning conversation, we trace Aretha Franklin's journey, from her earliest days singing gospel in her father's church to becoming one of the most influential artists of all time.
The Life And Legacy Of Aretha Franklin: An All Songs Considered Remembrance

Aretha Franklin on The Andy Williams Show in 1969. Fred A. Sabine/NBC via Getty Images hide caption

Fred A. Sabine/NBC via Getty Images
All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Lauren Onkey about the life and legacy of the Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin passed away on Thursday at the age of 76. In this career-spanning conversation, we share the songs and stories behind one of the most influential artists of all time, from her earliest days singing gospel in her father's church, through her 1980s pop hits, later collaborations with artists like Lauryn Hill and much more.

