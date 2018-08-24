New Music Friday For Aug. 24: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with Ann Powers, Jewly Hight, Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson about the essential albums out on Aug. 24. This includes the drone rock of Nothing and delicate piano work of Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds, French-American rapper Bas, the return of DeVotchka and more.

Featured Albums:

White Denim: Performance

Featured Song: "Good News" Nothing: Dance on the Blacktop

Featured Song: "Zero Day" Ólafur Arnalds: re:member

Featured Song: "re:member" Bas: Milky Way

Featured Songs: "Icarus" and "Barack Obama Special" Interpol: Marauder

Featured Song: "The Rover" DeVotchka: This Night Falls Forever

Featured Song: "Straight Shot" Lucie Silvas: E.G.O.

Featured Song: "E.G.O."

Other notable releases for Aug. 24: BTS: Love Yourself: ANSWER; Joey Dosik: Inside Voice; The Lemon Twigs: Go To School; Rubblebucket: Sun Machine; Blood Orange: Negro Swan; Tuung: Songs You Make At Night; Gabriel Kahane: Book of Travels; Glenn Jones: The Giant Who Ate Himself