New Music Friday For Aug. 24: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with Ann Powers, Jewly Hight, Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson about the essential albums out on Aug. 24. This includes the drone rock of Nothing and delicate piano work of Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds, French-American rapper Bas, the return of DeVotchka and more.
Featured Albums:
- White Denim: Performance
Featured Song: "Good News"
- Nothing: Dance on the Blacktop
Featured Song: "Zero Day"
- Ólafur Arnalds: re:member
Featured Song: "re:member"
- Bas: Milky Way
Featured Songs: "Icarus" and "Barack Obama Special"
- Interpol: Marauder
Featured Song: "The Rover"
- DeVotchka: This Night Falls Forever
Featured Song: "Straight Shot"
- Lucie Silvas: E.G.O.
Featured Song: "E.G.O."
Other notable releases for Aug. 24: BTS: Love Yourself: ANSWER; Joey Dosik: Inside Voice; The Lemon Twigs: Go To School; Rubblebucket: Sun Machine; Blood Orange: Negro Swan; Tuung: Songs You Make At Night; Gabriel Kahane: Book of Travels; Glenn Jones: The Giant Who Ate Himself