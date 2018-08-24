Accessibility links
New Music Friday For Aug. 24: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered This week's sprint through the best new albums includes the drone rock of Nothing, the delicate piano work of Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds, the return of DeVotchka and more.
NPR logo

New Music Friday For Aug. 24: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now

Listen · 23:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/641441461/641445198" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Music Friday For Aug. 24: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist

Our Show

New Music Friday For Aug. 24: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now

New Music Friday For Aug. 24: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now

Listen · 23:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/641441461/641445198" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Bas' new album Milky Way is on our shortlist for the best albums out on Aug. 24. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with Ann Powers, Jewly Hight, Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson about the essential albums out on Aug. 24. This includes the drone rock of Nothing and delicate piano work of Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds, French-American rapper Bas, the return of DeVotchka and more.

Featured Albums:

  1. White Denim: Performance
    Featured Song: "Good News"
  2. Nothing: Dance on the Blacktop
    Featured Song: "Zero Day"
  3. Ólafur Arnalds: re:member
    Featured Song: "re:member"
  4. Bas: Milky Way
    Featured Songs: "Icarus" and "Barack Obama Special"
  5. Interpol: Marauder
    Featured Song: "The Rover"
  6. DeVotchka: This Night Falls Forever
    Featured Song: "Straight Shot"
  7. Lucie Silvas: E.G.O.
    Featured Song: "E.G.O."

Other notable releases for Aug. 24: BTS: Love Yourself: ANSWER; Joey Dosik: Inside Voice; The Lemon Twigs: Go To School; Rubblebucket: Sun Machine; Blood Orange: Negro Swan; Tuung: Songs You Make At Night; Gabriel Kahane: Book of Travels; Glenn Jones: The Giant Who Ate Himself

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist