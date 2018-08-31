Accessibility links
New Music Friday For Aug. 31: Six Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered This week's essential new albums feature the pop paradise of Troye Sivan, Big Red Machine (with Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and The National's Aaron Dessner), a tribute to Roger Miller and more.
NPR logo

New Music Friday For Aug. 31: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

Listen · 21:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/643546085/643548895" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Music Friday For Aug. 31: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist

New Music Friday

New Music Friday For Aug. 31: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

New Music Friday For Aug. 31: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

Listen · 21:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/643546085/643548895" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Troye Sivan's Bloom is on our short list of the best albums out on Aug. 31. Heidi Silmane/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Heidi Silmane/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the essential new albums out on Aug. 31, including music from Big Red Machine (a new side project of Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner of The National), the pop paradise of singer Troye Sivan, a tribute to Roger Miller and more.

Featured Albums

  1. Big Red Machine: Big Red Machine
    Featured Song: "Air Stryp"
  2. Troye Sivan: Bloom
    Featured Song: "Seventeen"
  3. Saintseneca: Pillar of Na
    Featured Song: "Moon Barks at the Dog"
  4. Aaron Lee Tasjan: Karma for Cheap
    Featured Song: "The Truth is so Hard to Believe"
  5. Tash Sultana: Flow State
    Featured Song: "Big Smoke"
  6. Various Artists: King of the Road: A Tribute to Roger Miller
    Featured Songs: "Dang Me" and "The Last Word in Lonesome is Me"

Other Notable Releases for Aug. 31: Amos Lee: My New Moon; Madeleine Peyroux: Anthem; Bun B: Return of the Trill; Anna Calvi: Hunter; Idles: Joy as an Act of Resistance; Passenger: Runaway

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist