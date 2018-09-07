New Music Friday For Sep. 7: Eight Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered This week's essential new releases includes Paul McCartney's best album in 20 years, the funk and disco of St. Paul & The Broken Bones, dark and twisted sounds from the rap duo $uicideboy$ and more.
New Music Friday For Sep. 7: Eight Albums You Should Hear Now
This week's essential new releases includes Paul McCartney's best album in 20 years, the funk and disco of St. Paul & The Broken Bones, dark and twisted sounds from the rap duo $UICIDEBOY$ and more. All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich, Marissa Lorusso, Stephen Thompson and Rodney Carmichael.
Featured Albums:
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones: Young Sick Camellia
Featured Song: "Got It Bad"
- Spiritualized: And Nothing Hurt
Featured Song: "Here It Comes (The Road, Let's Go)"
- Shannen Moser: I'll Sing
Featured Song: "Haircut Song"
- $SUICIDEBOY$: I Want to Die in New Orleans
Featured Song: "King Tulip"
- Paul McCartney: Egypt Station
Featured Song: "Dominoes"
- MNEK: Language
Featured Song: "Body"
- Mirah: Understanding
Featured Song: "Counting"
- Amnesia Scanner: Another Life
Featured Song: "Another Life"
Other notable releases for Sep. 7: Paul Simon: In the Blue Light; Eric Bachmann: No Recover; Seinabo Sey: I'm A Dream; Kandace Spring: Indigo; Estelle: Lovers Rock; Jeff The Brotherhood: Magik Songs; Mothers: Render Another Ugly Method; Steven A. Clark: Where Neon Goes to Die