New Music Friday For Sep. 7: Eight Albums You Should Hear Now

This week's essential new releases includes Paul McCartney's best album in 20 years, the funk and disco of St. Paul & The Broken Bones, dark and twisted sounds from the rap duo $UICIDEBOY$ and more. All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich, Marissa Lorusso, Stephen Thompson and Rodney Carmichael.

Featured Albums:

St. Paul & The Broken Bones: Young Sick Camellia

Featured Song: "Got It Bad" Spiritualized: And Nothing Hurt

Featured Song: "Here It Comes (The Road, Let's Go)" Shannen Moser: I'll Sing

Featured Song: "Haircut Song" $SUICIDEBOY$: I Want to Die in New Orleans

Featured Song: "King Tulip" Paul McCartney: Egypt Station

Featured Song: "Dominoes" MNEK: Language

Featured Song: "Body" Mirah: Understanding

Featured Song: "Counting" Amnesia Scanner: Another Life

Featured Song: "Another Life"

Other notable releases for Sep. 7: Paul Simon: In the Blue Light; Eric Bachmann: No Recover; Seinabo Sey: I'm A Dream; Kandace Spring: Indigo; Estelle: Lovers Rock; Jeff The Brotherhood: Magik Songs; Mothers: Render Another Ugly Method; Steven A. Clark: Where Neon Goes to Die