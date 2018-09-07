Accessibility links
New Music Friday For Sep. 7: Eight Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered This week's essential new releases includes Paul McCartney's best album in 20 years, the funk and disco of St. Paul & The Broken Bones, dark and twisted sounds from the rap duo $uicideboy$ and more.
New Music Friday For Sep. 7: Eight Albums You Should Hear Now

This week's essential new releases includes Paul McCartney's best album in 20 years, the funk and disco of St. Paul & The Broken Bones, dark and twisted sounds from the rap duo $UICIDEBOY$ and more. All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich, Marissa Lorusso, Stephen Thompson and Rodney Carmichael.

Featured Albums:

  1. St. Paul & The Broken Bones: Young Sick Camellia
    Featured Song: "Got It Bad"
  2. Spiritualized: And Nothing Hurt
    Featured Song: "Here It Comes (The Road, Let's Go)"
  3. Shannen Moser: I'll Sing
    Featured Song: "Haircut Song"
  4. $SUICIDEBOY$: I Want to Die in New Orleans
    Featured Song: "King Tulip"
  5. Paul McCartney: Egypt Station
    Featured Song: "Dominoes"
  6. MNEK: Language
    Featured Song: "Body"
  7. Mirah: Understanding
    Featured Song: "Counting"
  8. Amnesia Scanner: Another Life
    Featured Song: "Another Life"

Other notable releases for Sep. 7: Paul Simon: In the Blue Light; Eric Bachmann: No Recover; Seinabo Sey: I'm A Dream; Kandace Spring: Indigo; Estelle: Lovers Rock; Jeff The Brotherhood: Magik Songs; Mothers: Render Another Ugly Method; Steven A. Clark: Where Neon Goes to Die

