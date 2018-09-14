New Music Friday For Sep. 14: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now

This week's run through the essential albums out Sep. 14 includes the first new music from Jump Little Children in 14 years, rapper Noname's incredible follow-up to her 2016 mixtape Telefone, one of the darkest and most distorted albums ever from the band Low, a bit of melancholy and hope from country singer Carrie Underwood and much more.

Featured Albums:

Jump Little Children: SPARROW

Featured Song: "Hand On My Heartache" Low: Double Negative

Featured Song: "Quorum" Alejandro Escovedo: The Crossing

Featured Song: "Teenage Luggage" 6lack: East Atlanta Love Letter

Featured Song: "Pretty Little Fears" Pale Waves: My Mind Makes Noises

Featured Song: "Black" Noname: Room 25

Featured Song: "Self" Carrie Underwood: Cry Pretty

Featured Song: "The Song We Used to Make Love to"

Other Notable Releases For Sep. 14: Richard Thompson: 13 Rivers; Joyce Manor: Million Dollars to Kill Me; Paul Weller: True Meanings; Fred Thomas: Aftering; We Were Promised Jetpacks: The More I Sleep The Less I Dream; Orbital: Monsters Exist; The Goon Sax: We're Not Talking; Lyrics Born: Quite A Life; Dilly Dally: Heaven; Black Belt Eagle Scout: Mother of My Children