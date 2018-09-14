New Music Friday For Sep. 14: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered It's a busy release week with a lot of notable albums, including new music from the rapper Noname, dark distorted sounds from Low, melancholy and hope from country singer Carrie Underwood and more.
New Music Friday For Sep. 14: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now
Chantal Anderson
This week's run through the essential albums out Sep. 14 includes the first new music from Jump Little Children in 14 years, rapper Noname's incredible follow-up to her 2016 mixtape Telefone, one of the darkest and most distorted albums ever from the band Low, a bit of melancholy and hope from country singer Carrie Underwood and much more.
Featured Albums:
- Jump Little Children: SPARROW
Featured Song: "Hand On My Heartache"
- Low: Double Negative
Featured Song: "Quorum"
- Alejandro Escovedo: The Crossing
Featured Song: "Teenage Luggage"
- 6lack: East Atlanta Love Letter
Featured Song: "Pretty Little Fears"
- Pale Waves: My Mind Makes Noises
Featured Song: "Black"
- Noname: Room 25
Featured Song: "Self"
- Carrie Underwood: Cry Pretty
Featured Song: "The Song We Used to Make Love to"
Other Notable Releases For Sep. 14: Richard Thompson: 13 Rivers; Joyce Manor: Million Dollars to Kill Me; Paul Weller: True Meanings; Fred Thomas: Aftering; We Were Promised Jetpacks: The More I Sleep The Less I Dream; Orbital: Monsters Exist; The Goon Sax: We're Not Talking; Lyrics Born: Quite A Life; Dilly Dally: Heaven; Black Belt Eagle Scout: Mother of My Children