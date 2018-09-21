New Music Friday For Sep. 21: Eight Albums You Should Hear Now

toggle caption Mike Maloney/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

It's another busy release week, with intimate home recordings from Prince, ragged rock from Metric, the angelic harmonies of Mountain Man and Richard Swift's final recordings among our shortlist for the must-hear albums out on Sep. 21. All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich, Rodney Carmichael and Stephe Thompson, along with Nate Chinen from WBGO about the music you need to hear now.

Featured Albums:

Metric: Art of Doubt

Featured Song: "Die Happy" Mountain Man: Magic Ship

Featured Song: "AGT" Christian Sands: Facing Dragons

Featured Song: "Fight For Freedom" Father: Awful Swim

Featured Track: "Throw It" Prince: Piano and a Microphone, 1983

Featured Song: "Cold Coffee and Cocaine" Richard Swift: The Hex

Featured Song: "SelfishMath" Lonnie Holley: MITH

Featured Song: "Sometimes I Want To Dance" Villagers: The Art Of Pretending to Swim

Featured Song: "Again"

Other Notable Releases For Sep. 21: Lupe Fiasco: Drogas Wave; Brockhampton: Iridesence; Christine and the Queens: Chris; Mutual Benefit: Thunder Follows the Light; Liars: Titles With the Word Fountain