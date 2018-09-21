Accessibility links
New Music Friday For Sep. 21: Eight Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered Intimate home recordings from Prince, ragged rock from Metric, the angelic harmonies of Mountain Man, and Richard Swift's final, posthumous album are among this week's essential new releases.
New Music Friday For Sep. 21: Eight Albums You Should Hear Now

Prince's posthumous release Piano and a Microphone, 1983 is on our list of the best albums out on Sep. 21. Mike Maloney/Mirrorpix/Getty Images hide caption

Mike Maloney/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

It's another busy release week, with intimate home recordings from Prince, ragged rock from Metric, the angelic harmonies of Mountain Man and Richard Swift's final recordings among our shortlist for the must-hear albums out on Sep. 21. All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich, Rodney Carmichael and Stephe Thompson, along with Nate Chinen from WBGO about the music you need to hear now.

Featured Albums:

  1. Metric: Art of Doubt
    Featured Song: "Die Happy"
  2. Mountain Man: Magic Ship
    Featured Song: "AGT"
  3. Christian Sands: Facing Dragons
    Featured Song: "Fight For Freedom"
  4. Father: Awful Swim
    Featured Track: "Throw It"
  5. Prince: Piano and a Microphone, 1983
    Featured Song: "Cold Coffee and Cocaine"
  6. Richard Swift: The Hex
    Featured Song: "SelfishMath"
  7. Lonnie Holley: MITH
    Featured Song: "Sometimes I Want To Dance"
  8. Villagers: The Art Of Pretending to Swim
    Featured Song: "Again"

Other Notable Releases For Sep. 21: Lupe Fiasco: Drogas Wave; Brockhampton: Iridesence; Christine and the Queens: Chris; Mutual Benefit: Thunder Follows the Light; Liars: Titles With the Word Fountain

