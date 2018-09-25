New Mix: Jeff Tweedy, Allen Tate, Charly Bliss, Bad Moves, More

Give It A Shot 2:31

Bad Moves

Song: Give It A Shot

Marissa Lorusso says D.C.'s Bad Moves makes "power pop for people who think a lot." When each band member takes their turn at the microphone, high energy tunes might dig into gentrification, identity or aging. Tell No One is out now on Don Giovanni Records.

[Disclosure: NPR Music editor Daoud Tyler-Ameen is a member of Bad Moves. He played no role in pitching or assigning coverage of the band's music to All Songs Considered.]