New Music Friday For Sept. 28: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now

Enlarge this image toggle caption Machado Cicala/Courtesy of the artist Machado Cicala/Courtesy of the artist

Robin Hilton is out this week, so we kick off this installment of New Music Friday by blaring some Cher, whose new album of ABBA covers is a must for anyone who flipped out when the singer made her entrance in this summer's Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again. From there, NPR Music's Marissa Lorusso and Lars Gotrich join me to discuss Nile Rodgers & Chic's first album in 26 years; the rousing rock and roll of Restorations and Doe; a victory lap for 86-year-old country legend Loretta Lynn; the ambitious electronic soundscapes of Tim Hecker; and the guest-star-laden return of Marissa Nadler, whose new album features guest vocals from the likes of Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten.

Featured Albums:

Cher: Dancing Queen

Featured Song: "GIMME! GIMME! GIMME! (A Man After Midnight)" Nile Rodgers & Chic: It's About Time

Featured Song: "Till The World Falls" Restorations: LP5000

Featured Song: "St." Doe: Grow Into It

Featured Song: "Labour Like I Do" Loretta Lynn: Wouldn't It Be Great

Featured Song: "Ruby's Stool" Tim Hecker: Konoyo

Featured Song: "This Life" Marissa Nadler: For My Crimes

Featured Song: "For My Crimes"

Other Notable Releases For Sept. 28: Kanye West, Yandhi (Sept. 29); Lil Wayne, Tha Carter V (Sept. 27); Logic, Young Sinatra IV; Kode9 & Burial, FABRICLIVE 100; Gouge Away, Burnt Sugar; Horrendous, Idol; Cumulus, Comfort World; Lala Lala, The Lamb; GØGGS, Pre Strike Sweep; Cypress Hill, Elephants on Acid; José James, Lean on Me; Mudhoney, Digital Garbage; Original Soundtrack, Rick and Morty