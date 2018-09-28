Accessibility links
Blast Off To Bangaville In Tank And The Bangas' 'Spaceships' Video : All Songs Considered The winner of NPR Music's 2017 Tiny Desk Contest brings its infectious energy to a colorful, imaginative video.
If we had to guess, we'd say Bangaville is more a state of mind than a physical location. That's where we find ourselves at the beginning of the video for Tank and the Bangas' new single, "Spaceships."

The song captures the band's infectious energy — a mix of R&B, funk, hip-hop, pop and more — and its video is a fitting visual translation of that kinetic mosaic of influences. The colorful, imaginative video pictures members of the band — who won NPR Music's 2017 Tiny Desk Contest — working boring jobs while dreaming about how a big windfall of cash might change their lives for the better — or worse.

"Spaceships" will appear on Tank and the Bangas' forthcoming album, set to be released in 2019.

