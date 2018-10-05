Accessibility links
New Music Friday For Oct. 5: Cat Power And 7 Other Albums You Should Hear Now
New Music Friday For Oct. 5: Cat Power And 7 Other Albums You Should Hear Now

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/654006823/654617179" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Cat Power's Wanderer is on our shortlist of essential releases for Oct. 5. Julien Bourgeois hide caption

Cat Power's Wanderer is on our shortlist of essential releases for Oct. 5.

With Robin Hilton out for one more week, NPR Music's Ann Powers and Lars Gotrich join me for a whirlwind tour of a busy release day. We've got the first album in five years by the spiky pop-rock band Swearin' (featuring the great and good Allison Crutchfield); the gorgeous first album in six years by Chan Marshall, a.k.a. Cat Power; the heavy, almost absurdly ambitious rock and roll of F***** Up; the versatile country of Eric Church; the springy and inspirational anthems of multi-hyphenate powerhouse Tunde Olaniran; the sprawling, deeply searching rock of mewithoutYou; the rugged metal of Matt Pike's long-running band High on Fire; and Phosporescent's Matthew Houck, whose beatific folk-rock sprawls with winsome approachability.

Featured Albums

  1. Swearin': Fall Into the Sun (Stream)
    Featured Song: "Grow Into a Ghost"
  2. Cat Power: Wanderer (Stream)
    Featured Song: "In Your Face"
  3. F***** Up: Dose Your Dreams (Stream)
    Featured Song: "Accelerate"
  4. Eric Church: Desperate Man
    Featured Song: "Monsters"
  5. Tunde Olaniran: Stranger (Stream)
    Featured Song: "I'm Here"
  6. mewithoutYou: [Untitled] (Stream)
    Featured Song: "Julia (or, 'Holy to the LORD' on the Bells of Horses)"
  7. High On Fire: Electric Messiah (Stream)
    Featured Song: "Electric Messiah"
  8. Phosphorescent: C'est La Vie (Stream)
    Featured Song: "C'est La Vie No. 2"

Other Notable Releases For Oct. 5: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born Soundtrack; Adrianne Lenker, abysskiss; Cursive, Vitriola; Windhand, Eternal Return; Nathan Bowles, Plainly Mistaken; Molly Burch, First Flower; T.I., Dime Trap.

