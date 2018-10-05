New Music Friday For Oct. 5: Cat Power And 7 Other Albums You Should Hear Now

With Robin Hilton out for one more week, NPR Music's Ann Powers and Lars Gotrich join me for a whirlwind tour of a busy release day. We've got the first album in five years by the spiky pop-rock band Swearin' (featuring the great and good Allison Crutchfield); the gorgeous first album in six years by Chan Marshall, a.k.a. Cat Power; the heavy, almost absurdly ambitious rock and roll of F***** Up; the versatile country of Eric Church; the springy and inspirational anthems of multi-hyphenate powerhouse Tunde Olaniran; the sprawling, deeply searching rock of mewithoutYou; the rugged metal of Matt Pike's long-running band High on Fire; and Phosporescent's Matthew Houck, whose beatific folk-rock sprawls with winsome approachability.

Featured Albums

Swearin': Fall Into the Sun (Stream)

Featured Song: "Grow Into a Ghost" Cat Power: Wanderer (Stream)

Featured Song: "In Your Face" F***** Up: Dose Your Dreams (Stream)

Featured Song: "Accelerate" Eric Church: Desperate Man

Featured Song: "Monsters" Tunde Olaniran: Stranger (Stream)

Featured Song: "I'm Here" mewithoutYou: [Untitled] (Stream)

Featured Song: "Julia (or, 'Holy to the LORD' on the Bells of Horses)" High On Fire: Electric Messiah (Stream)

Featured Song: "Electric Messiah" Phosphorescent: C'est La Vie (Stream)

Featured Song: "C'est La Vie No. 2"

Other Notable Releases For Oct. 5: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born Soundtrack; Adrianne Lenker, abysskiss; Cursive, Vitriola; Windhand, Eternal Return; Nathan Bowles, Plainly Mistaken; Molly Burch, First Flower; T.I., Dime Trap.