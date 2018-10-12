Accessibility links
New Music Friday For Oct. 12: Six Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered The comical and moving synth pop of John Grant, enchanting harmonies from The Watson Twins, the first new music from Elvis Costello & The Imposters in a decade and more.
New Music Friday For Oct. 12: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

John Grant's comical and moving new album Love is Magic is on our list of the best releases for Oct. 12. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Our list of the best new albums out this week includes the comical and moving synth pop of John Grant, enchanting harmonies from The Watson Twins, an audacious jazz album from trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire, the first new music from Elvis Costello & The Imposers in a decade and more. Host Robin Hilton returns to breakdown this week's essential releases with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson, and Nate Chinen from WBGO.

Featured Albums

  1. Elvis Costello & The Imposters: Look Now
    Featured Song: "Under Lime"

  2. The Watson Twins: Duo
    Featured Song: "Call To You"

  3. Ambrose Akinmusire: Origami Harvest
    Featured Song: "Miracle and Street Fight"

  4. John Grant: Love is Magic
    Featured Song: "Diet Gum"

  5. Kurt Vile: Bottle it In
    Featured Song: "Check Baby"

  6. Colter Wall: Songs of the Plains
    Featured Song: "Plain to See Plainsman"

Other notable releases for Oct. 12: Quavo: Quavo Huncho; BRONCHO: Bad Behavior; John Hiatt: The Eclipse Sessions; The Dodos: Certainty Waves; Tom Morello: The Atlas Underground; Matthew Dear: Bunny; Dave Davies: Decade; Ella Mai: Ella Mai; Adam Hood: Somewhere in Between; Yowler: Black Dog In My Path

