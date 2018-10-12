New Music Friday For Oct. 12: Six Albums You Should Hear Now
Our list of the best new albums out this week includes the comical and moving synth pop of John Grant, enchanting harmonies from The Watson Twins, an audacious jazz album from trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire, the first new music from Elvis Costello & The Imposers in a decade and more. Host Robin Hilton returns to breakdown this week's essential releases with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson, and Nate Chinen from WBGO.
Featured Albums
-
Elvis Costello & The Imposters: Look Now
Featured Song: "Under Lime"
-
The Watson Twins: Duo
Featured Song: "Call To You"
-
Ambrose Akinmusire: Origami Harvest
Featured Song: "Miracle and Street Fight"
-
John Grant: Love is Magic
Featured Song: "Diet Gum"
-
Kurt Vile: Bottle it In
Featured Song: "Check Baby"
-
Colter Wall: Songs of the Plains
Featured Song: "Plain to See Plainsman"
Other notable releases for Oct. 12: Quavo: Quavo Huncho; BRONCHO: Bad Behavior; John Hiatt: The Eclipse Sessions; The Dodos: Certainty Waves; Tom Morello: The Atlas Underground; Matthew Dear: Bunny; Dave Davies: Decade; Ella Mai: Ella Mai; Adam Hood: Somewhere in Between; Yowler: Black Dog In My Path