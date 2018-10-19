New Music Friday For Oct. 19: 8 Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered On this week's sprint through the best new releases we've got irresistible earworms from Peter Bjorn & John, the deep soul of PHONY PPL, Esperanza Spalding's mind-bending songcraft and more.
New Music Friday For Oct. 19: 8 Albums You Should Hear Now
On this week's sprint through the best new releases we've got irresistible earworms from Peter Bjorn & John, the deep soul of PHONY PPL, Esperanza Spalding's mind-bending songcraft and more. All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich, Nate Chinen of WBGO, Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson as they breakdown the best albums out on Oct. 19.
Featured Albums:
- Elle King: Shake the Spirit
Featured Song: "Shame"
- Peter Bjorn & John: Darker Days
Featured Song: "Gut Feeling"
- PHONY PPL: mō'zā-ik.
Featured Song: "on everythinG iii love."
- John Carpenter: Halloween (2018 Soundtrack)
Featured Song: "Halloween Theme"
- Neneh Cherry: Broken Politics
Featured Song: "Natural Skin Deep"
- Will Oldham: Songs of Love and Horror
Featured Song: "The Glory Goes"
- Yoko Ono: Warzone
Featured Song: "Children Power"
- Esperanza Spalding: 12 Little Spells
Featured Song: "With Others"
Other Notable Releases for Oct. 19: Papercuts: Parallel Universe Blues; Cloud Nothings: Last Building Burning; Becky Warren: Undesirable