New Music Friday For Oct. 19: 8 Albums You Should Hear Now

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

On this week's sprint through the best new releases we've got irresistible earworms from Peter Bjorn & John, the deep soul of PHONY PPL, Esperanza Spalding's mind-bending songcraft and more. All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich, Nate Chinen of WBGO, Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson as they breakdown the best albums out on Oct. 19.

Featured Albums:

Elle King: Shake the Spirit

Featured Song: "Shame"

Peter Bjorn & John: Darker Days

Featured Song: "Gut Feeling" PHONY PPL: mō'zā-ik.

Featured Song: "on everythinG iii love." John Carpenter: Halloween (2018 Soundtrack)

Featured Song: "Halloween Theme" Neneh Cherry: Broken Politics

Featured Song: "Natural Skin Deep" Will Oldham: Songs of Love and Horror

Featured Song: "The Glory Goes" Yoko Ono: Warzone

Featured Song: "Children Power" Esperanza Spalding: 12 Little Spells

Featured Song: "With Others"

Other Notable Releases for Oct. 19: Papercuts: Parallel Universe Blues; Cloud Nothings: Last Building Burning; Becky Warren: Undesirable