Beirut's Zach Condon Shares A New Song And The Story Behind It

"We were seeing signs for a city called Gallipoli. We get out of the car and we just decided to go for a walk and in that moment we happened to hit a procession.

"We happened to walk in at the exact moment as the Saint was leaving the church, carried by a bunch of priests. Behind them was this frenetic kind of brass band. [Sound] was bouncing off the walls, and simultaneously every church bell in town was ringing, which just made for utter chaos. And the city is just claustrophobic, streets winding —you would have to live there your whole life to know where you're going.

"We just got lost with it for an entire night. The next day, I wrote the song I ended up calling 'Gallipoli,' entirely in one sitting, pausing only to eat."