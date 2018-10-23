Accessibility links
New Mix: Tarriona 'Tank' Ball, J. Fernandez, Tiny Ruins, Koda And More : All Songs Considered This week's essential mix includes songs of letting go, of healing, moving on and finding a deeper appreciation for the wonder of life.
New Mix: Tarriona 'Tank' Ball, J. Fernandez, Tiny Ruins, Koda And More

New Mix: Tarriona 'Tank' Ball, J. Fernandez, Tiny Ruins, Koda And More

New Mix: Tarriona 'Tank' Ball, J. Fernandez, Tiny Ruins, Koda And More

New Mix: Tarriona 'Tank' Ball, J. Fernandez, Tiny Ruins, Koda And More

Clockwise from upper left: Tiny Ruins, J. Fernandez, SASAMI, Monica Martin, Papercuts, Koda

This week's essential mix includes songs of letting go, of healing, moving on and finding a deeper appreciation for the wonder of life. Tarriona "Tank" Ball (of the 2017 Tiny Desk Contest-winning band Tank And The Bangas) offers a surprising and beautiful take on the sentimental 1938 classic "I'll Be Seeing You." The psych-pop multi-instrumentalist (and former All Songs Considered intern) J. Fernandez tries to calm his irrational anxieties on the song "Common Sense." And Monica Martin of the band Phox examines the cruelty of denial and staying in a broken relationship.

Also on the show: The San Francisco-based band Papercuts turns a joke about "Clean Living" into a metaphor for the empty promises of quick fixes; the artist known as SASAMI dreams of reuniting with a lost love when the time is right; Jordan Sudak, who writes and records as Koda, digs deep into inconvenient truths; and Hollie Fullbrook of the band Tiny Ruins reveals the incredible story behind her new song "Olympic Girls."

But first, Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton take a moment to consider the possibility that every little thing is alive.

Cover for Parallel Universe Blues

Papercuts

  • Song: Clean Living

A pop song for mid-adulthood, "Clean Living" unfurls thin threads of hope around the question: "Is it all just a waste / if you don't come through?" Papercuts' sixth full-length release, Parallel Universe Blues, is out now on Slumberland Records.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Parallel Universe Blues
Album
Parallel Universe Blues
Artist
Papercuts
Label
Slumberland Records
Released
2018

Cover for I'll Be Seeing You

Tarriona "Tank" Ball and Merell Burkett

  • Song: I'll Be Seeing You

A buoyant performer with a winning smile, Tarriona "Tank" Ball brings her comedic toolbox of voices and registers to the table in Tank And The Bangas, trying on hats from crooner to stand-up comic to slam poet. But this rendition of "I'll Be Seeing You," recorded for director Marielle Heller's film Can You Ever Forgive Me? shows a new side of the artist. On piano, Merell Burkett slows down the 1930s classic, adding a mix of sadness and wonder to Tank's impeccable dramatic timing.

Buy Featured Music

Song
I'll Be Seeing You
Album
I'll Be Seeing You
Artist
Tarriona "Tank" Ball and Merell Burkett
Label
Verve
Released
2018

Cover for Cruel

Monica Martin

  • Song: Cruel

Monica Martin's belting voice can be heard fronting the Wisconsin-based band Phox and, in 2017, a record and Tiny Desk performance with Violents. She returns with this solo cut, holding this minimal song in place with powerful vocals on top of producer Eg White's popping beat. "Cruel" has been released as a one-off single and is out now on Republic Records.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Cruel
Album
Cruel
Artist
Monica Martin
Label
Republic Records
Released
2018

Cover for Olympic Girls

Tiny Ruins

  • Song: Olympic Girls

On a Memphis bus carrying newly released convicts, Tiny Ruins singer Hollie Fullbrook met a man who told her about his "escape:" watching the Olympics from prison. The title track from Fullbrook's new record Olympic Girls imagines the televised event "from inside of an institution, where there was no glamor, no tenderness, no softness, no beauty." Olympic Girls is out Feb. 1 on Ba Da Bing!

Buy Featured Music

Song
Olympic Girls
Album
Olympic Girls
Artist
Tiny Ruins
Label
Ba Da Bing!
Released
2019

Cover for Callous / Not The Time

SASAMI

  • Song: Not The Time

In the past decade, Sasami Ashworth has been the synth player in Cherry Glazerr, a spare voice for Wild Nothing and played French horn in Los Angelas-based orchestras. Now, with two solo singles out on Domino Records, she's the voice of the "over-dramatic drafts of texts that you compose in the 'notes' section of your iPhone."

Buy Featured Music

Song
Callous / Not The Time
Album
Callous / Not The Time
Artist
SASAMI
Label
Domino
Released
2018

Cover for Occasional Din

J Fernandez

  • Song: Common Sense

J. Fernandez says "Common Sense" is about "my habit of overanalyzing everything - things I've said, things other people have said - taking those apart and replaying them in my head on repeat." The cut is from his upcoming full-length Occasional Din, out Nov. 9 on Joyful Noise Recordings.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Occasional Din
Album
Occasional Din
Artist
J Fernandez
Label
Joyful Noise Recordings
Released
2018

Cover for Ghosting

Koda

  • Song: Ghosting

An adolescence of "circuit-bending" Furbies and singing in his parents' experimental rock band brought ambient pop artist Jordan Sudak to music-making. But it's Sudak's hard work, teaching himself QBASE and writing hundreds of songs for Internet release, that has earned his project Koda millions of streams. Koda's debut mixtape Same As It Ever Was is out Oct. 26.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Ghosting
Album
Ghosting
Artist
Koda
Label
Koda
Released
2018

