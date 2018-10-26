New Music Friday For Oct. 26: The 8 Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered This week's batch of essential new albums includes Robyn's melancholy return to the dance floor, rock-and-roll madness from Ty Segall, the otherworldly voice of R&B singer NAO and more.
This week's batch of essential new albums includes Robyn's melancholy return to the dance floor, rock-and-roll madness from Ty Segall, the otherworldly voice of NAO, singer Julia Holter's mind-blowing masterpiece Aviary, and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson as they run through the best full-length releases out on Oct. 26.
Featured Albums:
- Oh Pep! I Wasn't Only Thinking of You
Featured Song: "25"
- Robyn: Honey
Featured Song: "Human Being"
- Ty Segall: Fudge Sandwich
Featured Song: "Hit It and Quit It"
- Nao: Saturn
Featured Song: "Love Supreme"
- Laura Gibson: Goners
Featured Song: "Domestication"
- Julia Holter: Aviary
Featured Song: Voce Simul
- Maggie Roche: Where Do I Come From?
Featured Song: "Stayin' Home"
- David Crosby: Here If You Listen
Featured Song: "1967"
Other notable releases for Oct. 26: Thom Yorke: Suspiria; Ian Sweet: Crush Crusher; Georgia Ann Muldrow: Overload; Black Eyed Peas: Masters of the Sun Vol. 1; Miya Folick: Premonitions; Homeboy Sandman: Humble Pi; Devon Church: We Are Inextricable; Tasha: Alone at Last; Joji: Ballads 1