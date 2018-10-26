New Music Friday For Oct. 26: The 8 Albums You Should Hear Now

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

This week's batch of essential new albums includes Robyn's melancholy return to the dance floor, rock-and-roll madness from Ty Segall, the otherworldly voice of NAO, singer Julia Holter's mind-blowing masterpiece Aviary, and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson as they run through the best full-length releases out on Oct. 26.

Featured Albums:

Oh Pep! I Wasn't Only Thinking of You

Featured Song: "25" Robyn: Honey

Featured Song: "Human Being" Ty Segall: Fudge Sandwich

Featured Song: "Hit It and Quit It" Nao: Saturn

Featured Song: "Love Supreme" Laura Gibson: Goners

Featured Song: "Domestication" Julia Holter: Aviary

Featured Song: Voce Simul Maggie Roche: Where Do I Come From?

Featured Song: "Stayin' Home" David Crosby: Here If You Listen

Featured Song: "1967"

Other notable releases for Oct. 26: Thom Yorke: Suspiria; Ian Sweet: Crush Crusher; Georgia Ann Muldrow: Overload; Black Eyed Peas: Masters of the Sun Vol. 1; Miya Folick: Premonitions; Homeboy Sandman: Humble Pi; Devon Church: We Are Inextricable; Tasha: Alone at Last; Joji: Ballads 1