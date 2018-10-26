Accessibility links
New Music Friday For Oct. 26: The 8 Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered This week's batch of essential new albums includes Robyn's melancholy return to the dance floor, rock-and-roll madness from Ty Segall, the otherworldly voice of R&B singer NAO and more.
New Music Friday For Oct. 26: The 8 Albums You Should Hear Now

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist

New Music Friday

Nao's sophomore full-length Saturn is on our shortlist for the best albums out on Oct. 26. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

This week's batch of essential new albums includes Robyn's melancholy return to the dance floor, rock-and-roll madness from Ty Segall, the otherworldly voice of NAO, singer Julia Holter's mind-blowing masterpiece Aviary, and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson as they run through the best full-length releases out on Oct. 26.

Featured Albums:

  1. Oh Pep! I Wasn't Only Thinking of You
    Featured Song: "25"
  2. Robyn: Honey
    Featured Song: "Human Being"
  3. Ty Segall: Fudge Sandwich
    Featured Song: "Hit It and Quit It"
  4. Nao: Saturn
    Featured Song: "Love Supreme"
  5. Laura Gibson: Goners
    Featured Song: "Domestication"
  6. Julia Holter: Aviary
    Featured Song: Voce Simul
  7. Maggie Roche: Where Do I Come From?
    Featured Song: "Stayin' Home"
  8. David Crosby: Here If You Listen
    Featured Song: "1967"

Other notable releases for Oct. 26: Thom Yorke: Suspiria; Ian Sweet: Crush Crusher; Georgia Ann Muldrow: Overload; Black Eyed Peas: Masters of the Sun Vol. 1; Miya Folick: Premonitions; Homeboy Sandman: Humble Pi; Devon Church: We Are Inextricable; Tasha: Alone at Last; Joji: Ballads 1

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist