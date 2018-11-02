New Music Friday For Nov. 2: 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now : All Songs Considered This week's sprint through the best new albums, out on Nov. 2, includes the Flamenco-pop of Rosalía, profoundly moving reflections from Marianne Faithful, fuzz-pop from Stove and more.
This week's sprint through the best new albums, out on Nov. 2, includes a collection of outtakes and rarities from Bob Dylan's Blood On The Tracks period, the Flamenco-pop of Rosalía, profoundly moving reflections from Marianne Faithful, the prepared piano of Kelly Moran, fuzz-pop from Stove and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined for this week's New Music Friday by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich and Stephen Thompson.
Featured Albums:
- Rosalía: El Mal Querer
Featured Song: "Que No Salga La Luna"
- Bob Dylan: More Blood, More Tracks
Featured Song: "You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go"
- Marianne Faithful: Negative Capability
Featured song: "In My Own Particular Way"
- Pistol Annies: Interstate Gospel
Featured Song: "Stop Drop And Roll One"
- Rosanne Cash: She Remembers Everything
Featured Song: "Rabbit Hole"
- Stove: 's Favorite Friend
Featured Song: "Mosquiter"
- Kelly Moran: Ultraviolet
Featured Song: "Helix"
- Doug Paisley: Starter Home
Featured Song: "Starter Home"
Other notable releases for Nov. 2: Tenacious D: Post-Apocalypto; Dead Can Dance: Dionysus; Molly Nilsson: Twenty Twenty; Gabby's World: Beast On Beast; Bill Ryder-Jones: Yawn; Rodney Crowell: Christmas Everywhere; JD McPherson: Socks; Sun Kil Moon: This Is My Dinner