Accessibility links
New Music Friday For Nov. 2: 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now : All Songs Considered This week's sprint through the best new albums, out on Nov. 2, includes the Flamenco-pop of Rosalía, profoundly moving reflections from Marianne Faithful, fuzz-pop from Stove and more.
NPR logo

New Music Friday For Nov. 2: 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now

Listen · 27:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/663307220/663308680" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Music Friday For Nov. 2: 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now

New Music Friday

New Music Friday For Nov. 2: 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now

New Music Friday For Nov. 2: 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now

Listen · 27:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/663307220/663308680" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Spanish singer Roslaía's El Mal Querer is on our short list of the best albums out on Nov. 2. John Parra/WireImage hide caption

toggle caption
John Parra/WireImage

This week's sprint through the best new albums, out on Nov. 2, includes a collection of outtakes and rarities from Bob Dylan's Blood On The Tracks period, the Flamenco-pop of Rosalía, profoundly moving reflections from Marianne Faithful, the prepared piano of Kelly Moran, fuzz-pop from Stove and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined for this week's New Music Friday by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich and Stephen Thompson.

Featured Albums:

  1. Rosalía: El Mal Querer
    Featured Song: "Que No Salga La Luna"
  2. Bob Dylan: More Blood, More Tracks
    Featured Song: "You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go"
  3. Marianne Faithful: Negative Capability
    Featured song: "In My Own Particular Way"
  4. Pistol Annies: Interstate Gospel
    Featured Song: "Stop Drop And Roll One"
  5. Rosanne Cash: She Remembers Everything
    Featured Song: "Rabbit Hole"
  6. Stove: 's Favorite Friend
    Featured Song: "Mosquiter"
  7. Kelly Moran: Ultraviolet
    Featured Song: "Helix"
  8. Doug Paisley: Starter Home
    Featured Song: "Starter Home"

Other notable releases for Nov. 2: Tenacious D: Post-Apocalypto; Dead Can Dance: Dionysus; Molly Nilsson: Twenty Twenty; Gabby's World: Beast On Beast; Bill Ryder-Jones: Yawn; Rodney Crowell: Christmas Everywhere; JD McPherson: Socks; Sun Kil Moon: This Is My Dinner