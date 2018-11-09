Accessibility links
New Music Friday For Nov. 9: The 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now : All Songs Considered This week's best new albums includes Lil Peep's posthumous follow-up to Come Over When Your Sober, 50th anniversary editions of Electric Ladyland and The Beatles "White Album," Hanson and more.
NPR logo

New Music Friday For Nov. 9: The 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now

Listen · 27:13
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/665735695/665740840" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Music Friday For Nov. 9: The 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist

New Music Friday

New Music Friday For Nov. 9: The 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now

New Music Friday For Nov. 9: The 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now

Listen · 27:13
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/665735695/665740840" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers' album Bought to Rot is on our list of the best new albums out Nov. 9 Bryce Mata/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Bryce Mata/Courtesy of the artist

This week's best new albums includes emo-rapper Lil Peep's posthumous follow-up to Come Over When Your Sober, 50th anniversary editions of Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland and The Beatles "White Album," a labor of love from the late soul singer Charles Bradley, rock with a wink from Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers, the music of Hanson set to strings and more.

Featured Albums:

  1. Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers: Bought to Rot
    Featured Song: "Born in Black"
  2. The Glands: Double Coda
    Featured Song: "Pleaser"
  3. Charles Bradley: Black Velvet
    Featured Song: "Luv Jones"
  4. Jimi Hendrix: Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
    Featured Songs: "Crosstown Traffic," "Long Hot Summer Night" and "Rainy Day Dream Away"
  5. Golden Hornet with Jeffrey Zeigler: The Sound of Science
    Featured Songs: "Quest" and "The Brain"
  6. Hanson: String Theory
    Featured Song: "I Was Born"
  7. Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore: Ghost Forests
    Featured Song: "Damaged Sunset"
  8. Lil Peep: Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2
    Featured Song: "Cry Alone"

Other Notable Releases For Nov. 9: The Beatles: The Beatles ("The White Album"); J. Fernandez: Occasional Din; J. Masics: Elastic Days; Muse: Simulation Theory; Tom Adams: Yes, Sleep Well Death, Boygenius: Boygenius (physical release); Rays: You Can Get There From Here; Imagine Dragons: Origins

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist