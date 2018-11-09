New Music Friday For Nov. 9: The 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now

toggle caption Bryce Mata/Courtesy of the artist

This week's best new albums includes emo-rapper Lil Peep's posthumous follow-up to Come Over When Your Sober, 50th anniversary editions of Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland and The Beatles "White Album," a labor of love from the late soul singer Charles Bradley, rock with a wink from Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers, the music of Hanson set to strings and more.

Featured Albums:

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers: Bought to Rot

Featured Song: "Born in Black" The Glands: Double Coda

Featured Song: "Pleaser" Charles Bradley: Black Velvet

Featured Song: "Luv Jones" Jimi Hendrix: Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Featured Songs: "Crosstown Traffic," "Long Hot Summer Night" and "Rainy Day Dream Away" Golden Hornet with Jeffrey Zeigler: The Sound of Science

Featured Songs: "Quest" and "The Brain" Hanson: String Theory

Featured Song: "I Was Born" Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore: Ghost Forests

Featured Song: "Damaged Sunset" Lil Peep: Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2

Featured Song: "Cry Alone"

Other Notable Releases For Nov. 9: The Beatles: The Beatles ("The White Album"); J. Fernandez: Occasional Din; J. Masics: Elastic Days; Muse: Simulation Theory; Tom Adams: Yes, Sleep Well Death, Boygenius: Boygenius (physical release); Rays: You Can Get There From Here; Imagine Dragons: Origins