New Music Friday For Nov. 9: The 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now : All Songs Considered This week's best new albums includes Lil Peep's posthumous follow-up to Come Over When Your Sober, 50th anniversary editions of Electric Ladyland and The Beatles "White Album," Hanson and more.
This week's best new albums includes emo-rapper Lil Peep's posthumous follow-up to Come Over When Your Sober, 50th anniversary editions of Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland and The Beatles "White Album," a labor of love from the late soul singer Charles Bradley, rock with a wink from Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers, the music of Hanson set to strings and more.
Featured Albums:
- Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers: Bought to Rot
Featured Song: "Born in Black"
- The Glands: Double Coda
Featured Song: "Pleaser"
- Charles Bradley: Black Velvet
Featured Song: "Luv Jones"
- Jimi Hendrix: Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Featured Songs: "Crosstown Traffic," "Long Hot Summer Night" and "Rainy Day Dream Away"
- Golden Hornet with Jeffrey Zeigler: The Sound of Science
Featured Songs: "Quest" and "The Brain"
- Hanson: String Theory
Featured Song: "I Was Born"
- Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore: Ghost Forests
Featured Song: "Damaged Sunset"
- Lil Peep: Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2
Featured Song: "Cry Alone"
Other Notable Releases For Nov. 9: The Beatles: The Beatles ("The White Album"); J. Fernandez: Occasional Din; J. Masics: Elastic Days; Muse: Simulation Theory; Tom Adams: Yes, Sleep Well Death, Boygenius: Boygenius (physical release); Rays: You Can Get There From Here; Imagine Dragons: Origins