Weather The Winter With Bethlehem Steel's 'Fake Sweater' : All Songs Considered The hammering single comes from the band's forthcoming split EP with fellow Brooklynites Washer.

Weather The Winter With Bethlehem Steel's 'Fake Sweater'

Weather The Winter With Bethlehem Steel's 'Fake Sweater'

Bethlehem Steel's "Fake Sweater" appears on a new split EP with Washer.

Winter can bear the heart of darkness, as it ushers in daylight saving's premature sunsets, brutal drops in temperature or, as Brooklyn-based quartet Bethlehem Steel bluntly puts it in a press release: "Post-tour depression, seasonal depression, depression depression."

Bethlehem Steel's single "Fake Sweater" takes a stab at contentedly weathering the conflicting emotions attached to the most wonderful time of the year, as frontwoman Becca Rsykalczyk's shouts alternate between "Will I be alright?" and "I will be alright." The volatile ebb and flow of mild and unsparing guitar riffs mirrors Rsykalczyk's uncertain vocals. In the song's thrashing visual treatment, co-directed by Becca Ryskalczyk and Adam Kolodny , a dancer twirls and headbangs while encircled by a group of ghouls.

Bethlehem Steel's split EP with Washer comes out Nov. 30 via Exploding In Sound Records.

