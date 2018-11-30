New Music Friday For Nov. 30: The 5 Albums You Should Hear Now

It's our final New Music Friday for 2018 – barring any big surprises, December is a pretty slow release month – but we end with some phenomenal new albums, including The 1975's Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, singer Alessia Cara's affecting coming-of-age manifesto The Pains Of Growing, an exercise in minimalism from rapper Earl Sweatshirt and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined this week by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Sidney Madden and Lyndsey McKenna as they do a quick look at the most essential new albums dropping on Nov. 30.

Featured Albums:

The 1975: A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Featured Songs: "TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME" and "The Man Who Married A Robot/Love Theme" Meek Mill: Championship

Featured Song: "Oodles O' Noodles Babies" J.I.D: DiCaprio 2

Featured Song: "Off Da Zoinkys" Alessia Cara: The Pains Of Growing

Featured Song: "My Kind" Earl Sweatshirt: Some Rap Songs

Featured Song: "Shattered Dream"

Other Notable Releases For Nov. 30: Jeff Tweedy: Warm; Foxwarren: Foxwarren; Lil' Baby: Street Gossip; Neil Young: Songs For Judy; Bryan Ferry And His Orchestra: Bitter-Sweet