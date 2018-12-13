Poll Results: All Songs Considered Listeners' 100 Favorite Albums Of 2018

Ever wonder what albums your fellow NPR fans listen to? We asked, you voted and below are the results our year-end listener poll for 2018. The list mirrors the NPR Music Top 50 Albums more than I've noticed in previous years. Like that list, listeners put Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Mitski and Lucy Dacus all in the top positions. At the same time, you surprised us by putting Kids See Ghosts, the debut studio album by Kid Kudi and Kanye West, in your top ten, while it wasn't in our top 50. Other favorites of yours that didn't make our albums list include Parquet Courts in at number eight, Christine Aguilera at number 14, Florence and the Machine at number 15 and Father John Misty at at number 16. I was also happy to see love for the British punk band IDLES, Soccer Mommy, mewithoutyou and Blood Orange.

Below is a Spotify playlist worth spending time with. Discover what other NPR junkies love and find something new of your own. -- Bob Boilen

Listener Picks: Top 100 Albums Of 2018

1. Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer

2. Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

3. Mitski, Be the Cowboy

4. Ariana Grande, Sweetener

5. Lucy Dacus, Historian

6. Courtney Barnett, Tell Me How You Really Feel

7. boygenius, boygenius

8. Parquet Courts, Wide Awake!

9. Kids See Ghosts, Kids See Ghosts

10. Snail Mail, Lush

11. The 1975, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

12. Brandi Carlile, By The Way, I Forgive You

13. Beach House, 7

14. Christina Aguilera, Liberation

15. Florence and the Machine, High as Hope

16. Father John Misty, God's Favorite Customer

17. Robyn, Honey

18. Pusha T, Daytona

19. mewithoutYou, [Untitled] EP

20. Car Seat Headrest, Twin Fantasy

21. Cardi B, Invasion Of Privacy

22. John Prine, The Tree of Forgiveness

23. Mac Miller, Swimming

24. IDLES, Joy as an Act of Resistance.

25. Anderson .Paak, Oxnard

26. Noname, Room 25

27. Neko Case, Hell-On

28. Hop Along, Bark Your Head Off, Dog

29. Earl Sweatshirt, Some Rap Songs

30. Various Artists, Black Panther The Album, Music From And Inspired By

31. Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD

32. Lord Huron, Vide Noir

33. Arctic Monkeys, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

34. Kali Uchis, Isolation

35. Low, Double Negative

36. Leon Bridges, Good Thing

37. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo

38. Twenty One Pilots, Trench

39. Saba, CARE FOR ME

40. Kamasi Washington, Heaven and Earth

41. Soccer Mommy, Clean

42. Troye Sivan, Bloom

43. Mariah Carey, Caution

44. J. Cole, KOD

45. Coheed and Cambria, The Unheavenly Creatures

46. Kurt Vile, Bottle It In

47. The Decemberists, I'll Be Your Girl

48. Caroline Rose, LONER

49. MGMT, Little Dark Age (Matthew Dear Album Remix)

50. Superorganism, Superorganism

51. The Carters, EVERYTHING IS LOVE

52. Jeff Tweedy, WARM

53. Foxing, Nearer My God

54. Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born Soundtrack

55. First Aid Kit, Ruins

56. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tearing at the Seams

57. Mumford & Sons, Delta

58. Drake, Scorpion

59. Death Cab for Cutie, Thank You For Today

60. Kanye West, Ye

61. Gregory Alan Isakov, Evening Machines

62. I'm With Her, See You Around

63. Rosalía, El Mal Querer

64. U.S. Girls, In a Poem Unlimited

65. Blood Orange, Negro Swan

66. Eminem, Kamikaze

67. Panic! At The Disco, Pray For The Wicked

68. Amen Dunes, Freedom

69. Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar

70. David Byrne, American Utopia

71. Lake Street Dive, Free Yourself Up

72. Denzel Curry, TA13OO

73. Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys

74. Big Red Machine, People Mixtape 1

75. BROCKHAMPTON, iridescence

76. Christine and the Queens, Chris

77. Death Grips, Year Of The Snitch

78. Daughters, You Won't Get What You Want

79. Amanda Shires, To the Sunset

80. Deafheaven, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

81. Gorillaz, The Now Now

82. Haley Heynderickx, I Need to Start a Garden

83. Frank Turner, Be More Kind

84. Eric Church, Desperate Man

85. SOPHIE, OIL OF EVERY PEARL'S UN-INSIDES

86. Cat Power, Wanderer

87. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hope Downs

88. Metric, Art of Doubt

89. St. Vincent, MassEducation

90. Typhoon, Offerings

91. Pinegrove, Skylight

92. Hozier, Nina Cried Power

93. Hayley Kiyoko, Expectations

94. Greta Van Fleet, Anthem Of The Peaceful Army

95. Paul McCartney, Egypt Station

96. Vince Staples, FM!

97. Ólafur Arnalds, re:member

98. CHVRCHES, Hansa Session

99. Camp Cope, How To Socialise & Make Friends

100. The Beths, Warm Blood