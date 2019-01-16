Hozier To Release First Album In Four Years: Hear His Newest Song

Andrew Hozier-Byrne has a new album coming in March. His second album, called Wasteland, Baby!, is his first full-length record in four-and-a-half years. Today we have a new song from the soulful Irish singer called "Almost (Sweet Music)."

In addition to his sweet voice, Hozier's lyrical guitar is the backbone of this song. But the centerpiece are lyrics consisting mostly of song titles from a bygone era. The song references classic jazz standards such as "Stella by Starlight," "Night and Day," "Let the Good Times Roll," "Paper Doll," "The Very Thought of You," "A Love Supreme," "My Foolish Heart," Let's Get Lost" and "Am I Blue," all classic songs of romance and yearning.

The new album follows Hozier's 2018 EP Nina Cried Power which also has a song informed by his love for the world of music. The title (and first) cut on the EP, "Nina Cried Power," name-checks musicians who were strong civil rights advocates, including Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, James Brown, Joni Mitchell and Mavis Staples. Staples also joins Hozier on "Nina Cried Power," and Hozier again makes it the lead-off cut on this new, 14-track album.

Wasteland, Baby! is due out March 1 on Columbia Records.

