New Music Friday For Jan. 18: 7 Albums You Should Hear Now : All Songs Considered It's a brand-new season of New Music Friday and our 2019 debut includes the sparkling, smart pop of Maggie Rogers, swooning love songs from James Blake, new Pedro The Lion, Deerhunter and more.

New Music Friday For Jan. 18: 7 Albums You Should Hear Now

Listen · 27:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/686432214/686436159" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Maggie Rogers' Heard It In A Past Life is on our short list for the best albums out on Jan. 18.

Courtesy of the artist

Welcome to a brand-new season of New Music Friday! After a few quiet weeks, the flood gates are opening and we've got a whole bunch of essential albums dropping on Jan. 18 to tell you about. This includes the smart, sparkling pop of singer Maggie Rogers, swooning love songs from James Blake, deep introspection from Pedro The Lion's first new album in 15 years, pure joy from Toro y Moi and much more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson for this quick sprint through the essential releases for Jan. 18, the first busy drop date for the new year.

Feature Albums:

  1. Maggie Rogers: Heard It In A Past Life
    Featured Song: "Fallingwater"
  2. Toro y Moi: Outer Peace
    Featured Song: "Ordinary Pleasure"
  3. Deerhunter: Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared?
    Featured Song: "What Happens To People?"
  4. Pedro The Lion: Phoenix
    Featured Song: "Quietest Friend"
  5. James Blake: Assume Form
    Featured Song: "Can't Believe The Way We Flow"
  6. Buke And Gase: Scholars
    Featured Song: "Pink Boots"
  7. Frances Cone: Late Riser
    Featured Song: "Unravelling"

Other Notable Releases For Jan. 18: Crane Like The Bird: Crane Like The Bird; Future: The Wizrd; Juliana Hatfield: Weird; Malibu Ken: Malibu Ken; Mike Posner: A Real Good Kid; Sharon Van Etten: Remind Me Tomorrow; Tender: Fear Of Falling Asleep; The Twilight Sad: It Won't Always Be Like This.

