Hear Weezer's Surprise New Covers Album : All Songs Considered The self-titled "Teal" album includes the band's cult-favorite cover of Toto's "Africa," along with other '80s hits like "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" and "Sweet Dreams."

Hear Weezer's Surprise New Covers Album

Hear Weezer's Surprise New Covers Album

Weezer surprised its fans this morning after dropping a collection of cover songs overnight. The self-titled "Teal" album features the band's members dressed like the cast of Miami Vice circa 1985, and much of the collection plays like an ode to '80s kitsch, including Weezer's cult-favorite cover of Toto's unstoppable hit "Africa." But the album also includes some surprising covers, including a version of Black Sabbath's "Paranoid," TLC's "No Scrubs" and Ben E. King's "Stand By Me."

Cover for Weezer's self-titled "Teal" album.
Courtesy of the artist
Cover for Weezer's self-titled "Teal" album.
Courtesy of the artist

Much like Weezer's by-the-book recreation of "Africa," the songs on the "Teal" album are nearly identical versions of the originals — Rivers Cuomo's voice is about the only indication that you're not listening to the actual bands that first penned the tracks. Cuomo even does his best Ozzy Osbourne impression on "Paranoid."

The surprise drop comes ahead of Weezer's upcoming "Black" album, due out March 1 on Atlantic Records.

