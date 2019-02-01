Accessibility links
New Music Friday For Feb. 01: The 6 Albums You Need To Hear Now : All Songs Considered Guitar rock dominates this week's list of the best new albums out on Feb. 1, including the gritty Norwegian band Spielbergs, Mexico's mighty Le Butcherettes, Cherry Glazerr's best album ever and more.

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist
NPR logo

New Music Friday For Feb. 01: The 6 Albums You Need To Hear Now

Listen · 20:33
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/690368074/690395613" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Music Friday For Feb. 01: The 6 Albums You Need To Hear Now

New Music Friday

New Music Friday For Feb. 01: The 6 Albums You Need To Hear Now

New Music Friday For Feb. 01: The 6 Albums You Need To Hear Now

Listen · 20:33
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/690368074/690395613" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Cherry Glazerr's fourth full-length, Stuffed and Ready, is on our short list for the best albums out on Feb. 01. Pamela Littky/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Pamela Littky/Courtesy of the artist

On this sprint through the week's best new albums, host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Lyndsey McKenna and Stephen Thompson for a whole lot of guitar rock, with a little bit of melancholy, acoustic beauty on the side. This includes Spielbergs, a group from Oslo, Norway, that makes its US debut with a fantastic squeal of feedback on This is Not the End; the L.A. quartet Cherry Gazerr, which just dropped its most emotionally potent and fully formed album ever; Girlpool, Le Butcherettes, the beautifully transporting songs of Tiny Ruins and more.

Featured Albums:

  1. Spielbergs: This is Not the End
    Featured Song: "Five On It"
  2. Cherry Glazerr: Stuffed and Ready
    Featured Song: "Ohio"
  3. Girlpool: What Chaos is Imaginary
    Featured Song: "Lucy's"
  4. Beirut: Gallipoli
    Featured Song: "Landslide"
  5. Le Butcherettes: bi/MENTAL
    Featured Song: "giveUP"
  6. Tiny Ruins: Olympic Girls
    Featured Song: "School of Design"

Other Notable Releases For Feb. 01: Boy Harsher: Careful; Deer Tick: Mayonnaise; Guided by Voices: Zeppelin Over China; Emily King: Scenery; Mandolin Orange: Tides of a Teardrop; David Meade: Cobra Pumps; Nina Nesbitt: The Sun Will Come Up, the Seasons Will Change; Unloved: Heartbreak

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist