Metric Fans Celebrate Personal Freedom In Exuberant Video For 'Love You Back'

YouTube

Near the end of 2018, lead singer Emily Haines asked fans on Twitter to send in videos of them "lip syncing, dancing, doing whatever your heart desires" to the band's song "Love You Back." Now there's a new music video for the Art of Doubt track that's a black-and-white compilation of Metric fans from all over the world unapologetically head-banging and waving their limbs to this anthem for personal freedom.

Shaking off whatever was confining her with bright synths, fast-paced beats and bursts of guitar, Haines sings "I'm gonna dry all my tears today / Got no patience for old pain / Tell my friends to shake the sad parade / I'm gonna lift up and fly away."

Pieced together seamlessly by directors Kristina Fleischer and Jonny Sanders, the clips take you from living room to living room, from bright-eyed, young faces to someone dancing with a cat mask over their head. Every fan-sent video clip in "Love You Back" is a portrait of free expression, synchronized perfectly to a synth-pop-and-rock combination. In this seemingly endless cycle of monotonous routine, emotional hangnails and cable news, "Love You Back" urges you to break out, like a personal manifesto for action.

Metric's Art of Doubt is out now on BMG.