The 7 New Albums You Need To Hear This Week : All Songs Considered Our list of the best new albums out Friday includes delicate piano pieces from Hauschka, the brilliantly burning rock of Bob Mould, songs inspired by the film Roma, and more.
New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums Out Feb. 8
Our list of the best albums out this week includes delicate piano pieces from Hauschka, the brilliantly burning rock of Bob Mould, songs inspired by the film Roma, Mercury Rev's remake of Bobbie Gentry's country opera The Delta Sweete, and much more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Felix Contreras, Tom Huizenga and Stephen Thompson as they sprint through their top picks for Feb. 8.
Featured Albums:
- Bob Mould: Sunshine Rock
Featured Song: "Sunshine Rock"
- Jessica Pratt: Quiet Signs
Featured Song: "This Time Around"
- Hauschka: A Different Forest
Featured Song: "Hike"
- Various Artists: Music Inspired By The Film Roma
Featured Song: "Wing" (by Patti Smith)
- Said The Whale: Cascadia
Featured Songs: "Wake Up" and "UnAmerican"
- Mercury Rev: Bobbie Gentry's The Delta Sweete Revisited
Featured Song: "Jessye' Lisabeth" (performed by Phoebe Bridgers)
- Joszef Van Wissem and Jim Jarmusch: An Attempt to Draw Aside the Veil
Featured Song: "The Two Paths"
Other Notable Albums For Feb. 8: Ariana Grande: thank u, next; Cass McCombs: Tip of the Sphere; The Lemonheads: Varshons 2; Panda Bear: Buoys; Talos: Far Out Dust