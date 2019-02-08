New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums Out Feb. 8

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Our list of the best albums out this week includes delicate piano pieces from Hauschka, the brilliantly burning rock of Bob Mould, songs inspired by the film Roma, Mercury Rev's remake of Bobbie Gentry's country opera The Delta Sweete, and much more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Felix Contreras, Tom Huizenga and Stephen Thompson as they sprint through their top picks for Feb. 8.

Featured Albums:

Bob Mould: Sunshine Rock

Featured Song: "Sunshine Rock" Jessica Pratt: Quiet Signs

Featured Song: "This Time Around" Hauschka: A Different Forest

Featured Song: "Hike" Various Artists: Music Inspired By The Film Roma

Featured Song: "Wing" (by Patti Smith) Said The Whale: Cascadia

Featured Songs: "Wake Up" and "UnAmerican" Mercury Rev: Bobbie Gentry's The Delta Sweete Revisited

Featured Song: "Jessye' Lisabeth" (performed by Phoebe Bridgers) Joszef Van Wissem and Jim Jarmusch: An Attempt to Draw Aside the Veil

Featured Song: "The Two Paths"

Other Notable Albums For Feb. 8: Ariana Grande: thank u, next; Cass McCombs: Tip of the Sphere; The Lemonheads: Varshons 2; Panda Bear: Buoys; Talos: Far Out Dust