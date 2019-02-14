Seattle Punks Tacocat Throw A Party To Celebrate Self-Love

When the palindromic, Seattle-based female-fronted quartet Tacocat debuted in 2007, it helped kick off a new era of glittering, DIY feminist punk, paving the way for acts like Chastity Belt, La Luz and Childbirth. In addition to bucking notions of patriarchal conformity in a city that has long retained the image of a dude-rock mecca, the four craft thumping, surf-adjacent music better suited for the beach than the damp forests of the Pacific Northwest.

'Grains of Salt,' from forthcoming LP This Mess Is A Place, is an ode to, as vocalist Emily Nokes sings on the track's outro, the magic that comes from "remembering who the f*** you are." The Claire Buss-directed video is a playful and glamorous dance party featuring an impressive cast of Seattle drag performers.

This Mess Is A Place is available May 3 on Sub Pop.