New Music Friday: Our Top Six Albums Out Feb. 15

Our list of the best albums out this week includes the first new music from funk and R&B legend Chaka Khan in 12 years, the cinematic, transporting sounds of Yann Tiersen, bubblegum punk from Sir Babygirl and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Lauren Onkey and Stephen Thompson as they share their top picks for Feb. 15.
Featured Albums:
- Chaka Khan: Hello Happiness
Featured Songs: "Like Sugar" and "Too Hot"
- RY X: Unfurl
Featured Song: "Untold"
- Yann Tiersen: All
Featured Song: "Pell"
- Sir Babygirl: Crush on Me
Featured Song: "Flirting With Her"
- J.S. Ondara: Tales of America
Featured Song: "Days of Insanity"
- Robert Ellis: Texas Piano Man
Featured Song: "There You Are"
Other Notable Albums For Feb. 15: Avril Lavigne: Head Above Water; Betty Who: Betty; Dale Watson: Call Me Lucky; Florida Georgia Line: Can't Say I Ain't Country; Jonny Nash: Make a Wilderness; Ladytron: Ladytron; Natti Natasha: Illuminati; Tedeshi Trucks Band: Signs