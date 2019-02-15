Accessibility links
New Music Friday: Hear The Best Albums Out On Feb. 15

Our list of the best albums out this week includes the first new music from Chaka Khan in 12 years, the transporting sounds of Yann Tiersen, the bubblegum punk of Sir Babygirl and more.

New Music Friday: Our Top Six Albums Out Feb. 15

Our list of the best albums out this week includes the first new music from funk and R&B legend Chaka Khan in 12 years, the cinematic, transporting sounds of Yann Tiersen, bubblegum punk from Sir Babygirl and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Lauren Onkey and Stephen Thompson as they share their top picks for Feb. 15.

Featured Albums:

  1. Chaka Khan: Hello Happiness
    Featured Songs: "Like Sugar" and "Too Hot"
  2. RY X: Unfurl
    Featured Song: "Untold"
  3. Yann Tiersen: All
    Featured Song: "Pell"
  4. Sir Babygirl: Crush on Me
    Featured Song: "Flirting With Her"
  5. J.S. Ondara: Tales of America
    Featured Song: "Days of Insanity"
  6. Robert Ellis: Texas Piano Man
    Featured Song: "There You Are"

Other Notable Albums For Feb. 15: Avril Lavigne: Head Above Water; Betty Who: Betty; Dale Watson: Call Me Lucky; Florida Georgia Line: Can't Say I Ain't Country; Jonny Nash: Make a Wilderness; Ladytron: Ladytron; Natti Natasha: Illuminati; Tedeshi Trucks Band: Signs

