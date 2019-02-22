New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out Feb. 22

Our picks for the best albums out this week include an epic treatise on Americanism from Gary Clark Jr., the delicate and beautiful sounds of Julia Jacklin, Atlanta rapper Gunna, a gorgeous study in the healing powers of restraint from Lowland Hum, and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael and Stephen Thompson as they share their top picks for Feb. 22.

Featured Albums

Gary Clark Jr., This Land

Featured Song: "Gotta Get Into Something" Adia Victoria, Silences

Featured Song: "Clean" And The Kids, When This Life Is Over

Featured Song: "Champagne Ladies" Bayonne, Drastic Measures

Featured Song: "Uncertainly Deranged" Gunna, Drip Or Drown 2

Featured Song: "Who You Foolin'" Higher Brothers, Five Stars

Featured Song: "Open It Up" Julia Jacklin, Crushing

Featured Song: "Pressure To Party" Lowland Hum, Glyphonic

Other Notable Albums Out Feb. 22: The Claypool Lennon Delirium, South of Reality; Half Japanese, Invincible; James Yorkston, The Route to the Harmonium; Kehlani, While We Wait; Lily & Madeleine, Canterbury Girls; Nakhane, You Will Not Die; Our Native Daughters, Songs of Our Native Daughters; Telekinesis, Effluxion; Yola, Walk Through Fire.