Watch Kevin Morby's Surreal 'No Halo' Video

On 2017's City Music, Kevin Morby meditated on life in a metropolis; with Oh My God, the singer-songwriter's forthcoming double LP, Morby turns his attention from the cityscape to the celestial. The concept record, out April 26, uses the rhetoric of religion as a reference point. "There are religious themes or imagery in a lot of what I've done, so I wanted to get all of that out and speak only that language for a whole record," Morby writes.

Punctuated by hand claps and eerie instrumentation, "No Halo," the record's first single, ruminates on youthful innocence and possibility. In an accompanying video directed by Chris Good, Morby finds himself in a surrealist setting: dim lighting and a host of characters, heavenly and otherwise, with questionable intentions.

Oh My God is out April 26 via Dead Oceans.