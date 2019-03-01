New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out On March 1

Our sprint through this week's best new albums includes Grey Area from the UK rapper Little Simz, Weezer's self-titled "Black Album," the foot-stompers of Hozier, country crooner Dee White and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson, Sidney Madden and Jewly Hight as they share their picks for the best albums out on March 1.

Featured Albums:

Little Simz: Grey Area

Featured Song: "Offence"

Featured Song: "Can't Calm Down"

Featured Song: "Piece of Cake"

Featured Song: "Nobody"

Featured Song: "Oh No"

Featured Song: "Bottom Step"

Other Notable Releases For March 1: 2 Chainz: Rap or Go to the League; Delicate Steve: 'Til I Burn Up; Durand Jones & The Indications: American Love Call; The Japanese House: Good At Falling; Sun Kil Moon: I Also Want to Die in New Orleans; Westkust: Westkust; Yves Jarvis: The Same But Different.