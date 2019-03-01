Accessibility links
New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out On March 1 : All Songs Considered Our sprint through this week's best new albums includes Grey Area from the UK rapper Little Simz, Weezer's self-titled "Black Album," the foot-stompers of Hozier, country crooner Dee White and more.

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist
NPR logo

New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out On March 1

Listen · 20:30
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/699234170/699239656" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out On March 1

New Music Friday

New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out On March 1

New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out On March 1

Listen · 20:30
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/699234170/699239656" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Grey Area from the rapper Little Simz is on our short list for the best albums out on March 1. Jake Bridgland/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Jake Bridgland/Courtesy of the artist

Our sprint through this week's best new albums includes Grey Area from the UK rapper Little Simz, Weezer's self-titled "Black Album," the foot-stompers of Hozier, country crooner Dee White and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson, Sidney Madden and Jewly Hight as they share their picks for the best albums out on March 1.

Featured Albums:

  • Little Simz: Grey Area
    Featured Song: "Offence"
  • Hand Habits: Placeholder
    Featured Song: "Can't Calm Down"
  • Weezer: Weezer (The "Black Album")
    Featured Song: "Piece of Cake"
  • Hozier: Wasteland, Baby!
    Featured Song: "Nobody"
  • Dee White: Southern Gentleman
    Featured Song: "Oh No"
  • Living Hour: Softer Faces
    Featured Song: "Bottom Step"

Other Notable Releases For March 1: 2 Chainz: Rap or Go to the League; Delicate Steve: 'Til I Burn Up; Durand Jones & The Indications: American Love Call; The Japanese House: Good At Falling; Sun Kil Moon: I Also Want to Die in New Orleans; Westkust: Westkust; Yves Jarvis: The Same But Different.

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist