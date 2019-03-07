The Black Keys Return With 'Lo/Hi,' Its First Song In Five Years

After five years — and a countless string of solo endeavors, a record label launch and some work on the animated Netlfix show BoJack Horseman — The Black Keys has finally returned with "Lo/Hi." The Akron, Ohio duo of Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach built its name off chugging, crunchy Southern rock like the type dispensed on "Lo/Hi," so it's a welcome return from the gentler sounds that colored the group's last album, 2014's Turn Blue.



"Nobody to love you / Nobody to care / Nobody to drug you / No one to hold back your hair," sings Auerbach of a self-destructive person descending into the throes of rock bottom. There's hand claps and rich, gospel-style backing vocals, further driving down the song's moralizing intent.