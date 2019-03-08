New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums Out On March 8

Juice WRLD, the reigning prince of emo rap, is back with a follow up to last year's Goodbye & Good Riddance. Deathrace for Love is bleak, brutal and the rare sequel that lives up to the original. The Oxford rock band Foals takes a big swing in one of the group's most ambitious albums to date; and singer Patty Griffin has a beautiful and profoundly moving, new self-titled album on growing old, the frailty of life and perseverance. On this week's New Music Friday host Robin Hilton talks about those albums and more with NPR's Rodney Carmichael, Felix Contreras and Stephen Thompson.

Featured Albums:

Foals: Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt. 1

Featured Songs: "White Onions" and "I'm Done With the World (And It's Done With Me)" Helado Negro: This Is How You Smile

Featured Songs: "Please Won't Please" and "November 7" Patty Griffin: Patty Griffin

Featured Song: "River" Sasami: Sasami

Featured Song: "Morning Comes" Maren Morris: GIRL

Featured Song: "Girl" William Basinski: On Time Out Of Time

Featured Song: "On Time Out Of Time" Juice WRLD: Deathrace For Love

Other Notable Releases Out March 8: Dido: Still on My Mind; Stella Donnelly: Beware of the Dogs; David Gray: Gold in a Brass Age; Flight of the Conchords: Live in London; Amanda Palmer: There Will Be No Intermission; Townes Van Zandt: Sky Blue; The Wild Reeds: Cheers.