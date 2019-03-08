Accessibility links
Hear The Best New Albums Out On March 8 : All Songs Considered Chicago rapper Juice WRLD's Deathrace for Love, a beautiful new self-titled album from Patti Griffin and Helado Negro's This is How You Smile are just some of our picks for the week's best new albums.

New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums Out On March 8

The Chicago rapper Juice WRLD's new album Deathrace for Love is on our list of the best albums out on March 8. Nabil/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Juice WRLD, the reigning prince of emo rap, is back with a follow up to last year's Goodbye & Good Riddance. Deathrace for Love is bleak, brutal and the rare sequel that lives up to the original. The Oxford rock band Foals takes a big swing in one of the group's most ambitious albums to date; and singer Patty Griffin has a beautiful and profoundly moving, new self-titled album on growing old, the frailty of life and perseverance. On this week's New Music Friday host Robin Hilton talks about those albums and more with NPR's Rodney Carmichael, Felix Contreras and Stephen Thompson.

Featured Albums:

  • Foals: Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt. 1
    Featured Songs: "White Onions" and "I'm Done With the World (And It's Done With Me)"
  • Helado Negro: This Is How You Smile
    Featured Songs: "Please Won't Please" and "November 7"
  • Patty Griffin: Patty Griffin
    Featured Song: "River"
  • Sasami: Sasami
    Featured Song: "Morning Comes"
  • Maren Morris: GIRL
    Featured Song: "Girl"
  • William Basinski: On Time Out Of Time
    Featured Song: "On Time Out Of Time"
  • Juice WRLD: Deathrace For Love
    Featured Song: "Maze"

Other Notable Releases Out March 8: Dido: Still on My Mind; Stella Donnelly: Beware of the Dogs; David Gray: Gold in a Brass Age; Flight of the Conchords: Live in London; Amanda Palmer: There Will Be No Intermission; Townes Van Zandt: Sky Blue; The Wild Reeds: Cheers.

