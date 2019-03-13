All Songs Considered's 'Wow' Moments From SXSW 2019

Each year, the buzz in Austin, Texas, at the South By Southwest music festival can reach a deafening pitch. Our NPR Music team is here to help you cut through the noise. Every evening, we'll gather to roundup and recap the best discoveries of the day.

'Wow' Moments From SXSW 2019 Tuesday, March 12 We kick off the festival from the far corners of Bob Boilen's brain. Held in the Central Presbyterian Church on Tuesday night, the Tiny Desk Family Hour was an intimate showcase of nine Tiny Desk alumni including 2016 Tiny Desk Contest winner Gaelynn Lea; rising soul performer Cautious Clay; North Carolina folk trio Mountain Man; Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47; "emo puppet band" Fragile Rock; John Paul White (formerly of duo The Civil Wars); bilingual folk singer Gina Chavez; vocalist and pianist Amanda Palmer; and former Fugees member Wyclef Jean. Over the coming weeks, we'll be rolling out videos from the concert, highlighting tracks from each performer. Audio is no longer available

Hear The Music