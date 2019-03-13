Accessibility links
NPR Music's SXSW 2019 Highlights : All Songs Considered Cut through the noise at this year's SXSW music festival with our daily highlight reel.

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist
NPR logo

'Wow' Moments from SXSW 2019: Day 1

All Songs Considered's 'Wow' Moments From SXSW 2019

SXSW 2019

All Songs Considered's 'Wow' Moments From SXSW 2019

Enlarge this image

Onlookers watch Gaelynn Lea's performance at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas, during the SXSW 2019 music festival. Adam Kissick/Courtesy of SXSW hide caption

toggle caption
Adam Kissick/Courtesy of SXSW

Onlookers watch Gaelynn Lea's performance at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas, during the SXSW 2019 music festival.

Adam Kissick/Courtesy of SXSW

Each year, the buzz in Austin, Texas, at the South By Southwest music festival can reach a deafening pitch. Our NPR Music team is here to help you cut through the noise. Every evening, we'll gather to roundup and recap the best discoveries of the day.

Keep up with our coverage of SXSW 2019 by subscribing to All Songs Considered. We'll be sharing 'Wow' moments every morning and updating our SXSW 2019 playlist with the best-of-the-fest tunes from the bands that we couldn't get enough of.

'Wow' Moments From SXSW 2019

  • Tuesday, March 12

    We kick off the festival from the far corners of Bob Boilen's brain. Held in the Central Presbyterian Church on Tuesday night, the Tiny Desk Family Hour was an intimate showcase of nine Tiny Desk alumni including 2016 Tiny Desk Contest winner Gaelynn Lea; rising soul performer Cautious Clay; North Carolina folk trio Mountain Man; Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47; "emo puppet band" Fragile Rock; John Paul White (formerly of duo The Civil Wars); bilingual folk singer Gina Chavez; vocalist and pianist Amanda Palmer; and former Fugees member Wyclef Jean. Over the coming weeks, we'll be rolling out videos from the concert, highlighting tracks from each performer.

    Audio is no longer available
Enlarge this image

Cautious Clay performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival. Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer hide caption

toggle caption
Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer

Cautious Clay performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.

Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer
Enlarge this image

Gina Chavez performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival. Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer hide caption

toggle caption
Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer

Gina Chavez performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.

Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer
Enlarge this image

Wyclef Jean performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival. Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer hide caption

toggle caption
Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer

Wyclef Jean performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.

Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer
Enlarge this image

Fragile Rock performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival. Aaron Rogosin/Courtesy of the photographer hide caption

toggle caption
Aaron Rogosin/Courtesy of the photographer

Fragile Rock performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.

Aaron Rogosin/Courtesy of the photographer

Gaelynn Lea performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival. Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer hide caption

toggle caption
Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer
Enlarge this image

Mountain Man performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival. Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer hide caption

toggle caption
Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer

Mountain Man performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.

Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer
Enlarge this image

John Paul White performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival. Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer hide caption

toggle caption
Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer

John Paul White performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.

Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer
Enlarge this image

Leikeli47 performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival. Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer hide caption

toggle caption
Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer

Leikeli47 performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.

Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer
Enlarge this image

Amanda Palmer performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival. Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer hide caption

toggle caption
Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer

Amanda Palmer performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.

Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer

Hear The Music

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist