All Songs Considered's 'Wow' Moments From SXSW 2019

Adam Kissick/Courtesy of SXSW
Onlookers watch Gaelynn Lea's performance at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas, during the SXSW 2019 music festival.
Each year, the buzz in Austin, Texas, at the South By Southwest music festival can reach a deafening pitch. Our NPR Music team is here to help you cut through the noise. Every evening, we'll gather to roundup and recap the best discoveries of the day.
Keep up with our coverage of SXSW 2019 by subscribing to All Songs Considered. We'll be sharing 'Wow' moments every morning and updating our SXSW 2019 playlist with the best-of-the-fest tunes from the bands that we couldn't get enough of.
Tuesday, March 12
We kick off the festival from the far corners of Bob Boilen's brain. Held in the Central Presbyterian Church on Tuesday night, the Tiny Desk Family Hour was an intimate showcase of nine Tiny Desk alumni including 2016 Tiny Desk Contest winner Gaelynn Lea; rising soul performer Cautious Clay; North Carolina folk trio Mountain Man; Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47; "emo puppet band" Fragile Rock; John Paul White (formerly of duo The Civil Wars); bilingual folk singer Gina Chavez; vocalist and pianist Amanda Palmer; and former Fugees member Wyclef Jean. Over the coming weeks, we'll be rolling out videos from the concert, highlighting tracks from each performer.
Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer
Cautious Clay performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.
Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer
Gina Chavez performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.
Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer
Wyclef Jean performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.
Aaron Rogosin/Courtesy of the photographer
Fragile Rock performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.
Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer
Gaelynn Lea performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.
Mountain Man performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.
Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer
John Paul White performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.
Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer
Leikeli47 performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.
Adam Kissick/Courtesy of the photographer
Amanda Palmer performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.
Hear The Music