New Music Friday: Our Top 5 Albums Out March 15

This week's somewhat abbreviated edition of New Music Friday includes an ambitious collaboration between Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O and producer Danger Mouse; the British electronic duo The Cinematic Orchestra returns with its first new album in more than a decade, featuring singer Moses Sumney, rapper Roots Manuva and other guests; and Pavement's Stephen Malkmus injects his woozy rock with a strange jolt of electronica. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson as they share their picks for the best new albums out on March 15.

Featured Albums:

Karen O & Danger Mouse , Lux Prima

Featured Songs: "Woman" and "Lux Prima"

, Lux Prima Featured Songs: "Woman" and "Lux Prima" The Cinematic Orchestra , To Believe

Featured Songs: "A Caged Bird/Imitations of Life," "To Believe" and "The Workers of Art"

, To Believe Featured Songs: "A Caged Bird/Imitations of Life," "To Believe" and "The Workers of Art" Stephen Malkmus , Groove Denied

Featured Songs: "Rushing the Acid Frat" and "Belziger Faceplant"

, Groove Denied Featured Songs: "Rushing the Acid Frat" and "Belziger Faceplant" Finn Andrews , One Piece at a Time

Featured Song: "One Piece at a Time"

, One Piece at a Time Featured Song: "One Piece at a Time" CHAI, Punk

Featured Song: "CHOOSE GO!"

Other Notable Releases for March 15: Koffee, Rapture EP; Matmos, Plastic Anniversary; The Comet Is Coming, Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery; Todd Snider, Cash Cabin Season Vol. 3.