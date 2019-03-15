Accessibility links
Hear Our Best Album Picks For March 15 : All Songs Considered Karen O teams with Danger Mouse, Stephen Malkmus rushes the "acid frat," and The Cinematic Orchestra releases its first album in 12 years.

New Music Friday: Our Top 5 Albums Out March 15

Danger Mouse (left) and Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O collaborated on Lux Prima, one of the albums on our short list for the best new releases out March 15. Eliot Lee Hazel/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Eliot Lee Hazel/Courtesy of the artist

This week's somewhat abbreviated edition of New Music Friday includes an ambitious collaboration between Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O and producer Danger Mouse; the British electronic duo The Cinematic Orchestra returns with its first new album in more than a decade, featuring singer Moses Sumney, rapper Roots Manuva and other guests; and Pavement's Stephen Malkmus injects his woozy rock with a strange jolt of electronica. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson as they share their picks for the best new albums out on March 15.

Featured Albums:

  • Karen O & Danger Mouse, Lux Prima
    Featured Songs: "Woman" and "Lux Prima"
  • The Cinematic Orchestra, To Believe
    Featured Songs: "A Caged Bird/Imitations of Life," "To Believe" and "The Workers of Art"
  • Stephen Malkmus, Groove Denied
    Featured Songs: "Rushing the Acid Frat" and "Belziger Faceplant"
  • Finn Andrews, One Piece at a Time
    Featured Song: "One Piece at a Time"
  • CHAI, Punk
    Featured Song: "CHOOSE GO!"

Other Notable Releases for March 15: Koffee, Rapture EP; Matmos, Plastic Anniversary; The Comet Is Coming, Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery; Todd Snider, Cash Cabin Season Vol. 3.

