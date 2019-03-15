Hear Our Best Album Picks For March 15 : All Songs Considered Karen O teams with Danger Mouse, Stephen Malkmus rushes the "acid frat," and The Cinematic Orchestra releases its first album in 12 years.
New Music Friday: Our Top 5 Albums Out March 15
This week's somewhat abbreviated edition of New Music Friday includes an ambitious collaboration between Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O and producer Danger Mouse; the British electronic duo The Cinematic Orchestra returns with its first new album in more than a decade, featuring singer Moses Sumney, rapper Roots Manuva and other guests; and Pavement's Stephen Malkmus injects his woozy rock with a strange jolt of electronica. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson as they share their picks for the best new albums out on March 15.
Featured Albums:
- Karen O & Danger Mouse, Lux Prima
Featured Songs: "Woman" and "Lux Prima"
- The Cinematic Orchestra, To Believe
Featured Songs: "A Caged Bird/Imitations of Life," "To Believe" and "The Workers of Art"
- Stephen Malkmus, Groove Denied
Featured Songs: "Rushing the Acid Frat" and "Belziger Faceplant"
- Finn Andrews, One Piece at a Time
Featured Song: "One Piece at a Time"
- CHAI, Punk
Featured Song: "CHOOSE GO!"
Other Notable Releases for March 15: Koffee, Rapture EP; Matmos, Plastic Anniversary; The Comet Is Coming, Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery; Todd Snider, Cash Cabin Season Vol. 3.