Accessibility links
2019 SXSW Wrap-Up: Our Favorite Discoveries And Memorable Moments : All Songs Considered Hear the shredded noise rock of Rev Rev Rev, the thundering soul of Yola Carter, Afro-Cuban grooves from Cimafunk, the warped and woozy pop of Rose Droll and much more in our 2019 SXSW wrap-up.

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist
NPR logo

2019 SXSW Wrap-Up: Our Favorite Discoveries And Memorable Moments

Listen · 58:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/704593812/704787692" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
2019 SXSW Wrap-Up: Our Favorite Discoveries And Memorable Moments

Our Show

2019 SXSW Wrap-Up: Our Favorite Discoveries And Memorable Moments

2019 SXSW Wrap-Up: Our Favorite Discoveries And Memorable Moments

Listen · 58:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/704593812/704787692" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Clockwise from upper left: KOKOKO!, Indigo Sparke, Yola Carter, Tamino, Cimafunk, Silvina Moreno Cimafunk: Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW/All other photos courtesy of the artists hide caption

toggle caption
Cimafunk: Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW/All other photos courtesy of the artists

We've returned from our weeklong grind through the South by Southwest music festival happy, though a little dazed, with ringing ears, and a whole bunch of incredible discoveries. On this All Songs Considered we run through some of the most memorable music and performances, from the shredded noise rock of Rev Rev Rev and thundering soul of Yola Carter to the Afro-Cuban grooves of Cimafunk and the remarkable voice of Tamino. Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson and I each saw around 100 different shows in just a few short days, way more than we could ever share in a single episode. But you can hear more in our Late Night Dispatches from SXSW, including a playlist of songs, and the Austin 100.

You can find our complete coverage of the SXSW festival here, including video highlights from our first-ever Tiny Desk Family Hour, a series of Tiny Desk alums performing at Austin's Central Presbyterian Church, including Wyclef Jean, John Paul White and more. -- Robin Hilton

Songs And Artists Featured On This Episode

Cover for Quebra Cabeca

Bixiga 70

  • Song: Quebra Cabeca

Brazilian ten-piece Bixiga 70's swinging blend of Afrobeat and funk — and the band's pure, energetic spark — left NPR Music's Felix Contreas and Stephen Thompson levitating.

YouTube
Cover for Your Dog

Rose Droll

  • Song: Outside Looking In

San Francisco-based musician Rose Droll creates haunting, woozy, and multi-layered DIY bedroom pop that feels like the hypnotic moments between sleep and waking up.

Your Dog by Rose Droll

Cover for The Day I Drove The Car Around The Block

Indigo Sparke

  • Song: The Day I Drove The Car Around The Block

Bob Boilen loved the way Indigo Sparke balanced heavy, reverb-drenched verses with moments of airy and acoustic whispers. This Australian artist tackles themes of vulnerability and femininity with an eye on life through a different lens.

Cover for Clutching The Blade

Rev Rev Rev

  • Song: Clutching The Blade

In recent years, fuzzy psych outfit Rev Rev Rev have perfected an atmospheric wall-of-sound that brings to mind shoegaze predecessors like My Bloody Valentine.

YouTube
Cover for Walk Through Fire

Yola Carter

  • Song: Faraway Look

When Stephen Thompson first heard this Yola Carter track from her recent debut album Walk Through Fire, he was sure that the song was a cover of a Motown standard; but it's an example of the Bristol singer's ability to transport modern listeners.

YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Walk Through Fire
Album
Walk Through Fire
Artist
Yola Carter
Label
Easy Eye Sound
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Apple Tree

Another Sky

  • Song: Apple Tree

This London quartet packs a one-two punch with strong songwriting and familiar yet unpredictable vocals that fall somewhere in the range of Thom Yorke and Nico.

YouTube
Cover for Animal

Chkbns

  • Song: Animal

Robin Hilton found the inclusion of dream pop trio Chkbns (Cheekbones) from St. Petersberg, Russia on this year's SXSW lineup to be a perfect example of SXSW's commitment to widening its array of global talent.

YouTube
Cover for TAO

yahyel

  • Song: TAO

Stephen Thompson loved the inspiring and intense live performance from Tokyo band yahyel, a synth-based, electronic indie group that creates slow-burning songs with big payoffs.

YouTube
Cover for Sofa

Silvina Moreno

  • Song: Infancia

On "Infancia," Latin American songwriter Silvina Moreno sings a warm and comforting lullaby that reflects on themes of childhood and innocence.

YouTube
Cover for Amir

Tamino

  • Song: w.o.t.h.

Bob Boilen was impressed by this Belgian/Egyptian artist's voice which at times soars like Jeff Buckley's, but also has a stunning lower range that reminded him of Leonard Cohen.

Cover for Liboso

KOKOKO!

  • Song: Longola Ye Kepe

Congolese collective KOKOKO! create Afro-pop rhythms using found objects ranging from plastic silverware for percussion to a typewriter drum machine.

YouTube
Cover for Trerapia

Cimafunk

  • Song: Basta

Felix Contreras loved the sounds of Cimafunk, a group contributing to Havana's melting pot music scene with Latin rhythms and funk influences.

YouTube
Cover for Bad Habit

Your Smith

  • Song: The Spot

Robin loved Caroline Smith's smooth delivery of breezy pop.

YouTube
Cover for Dogrel

Fontaines D.C.

  • Song: Big

Irish rockers Fontaines D.C. create rollicking punk that calls to mind other SXSW punkish discoveries such as Idles and Shame.

YouTube
Cover for Wash & Set

Lekeli47

  • Song: Money

At the Tiny Desk Family Hour, Brooklyn rapper Lekeli47's smooth and smart tracks offered the crowd, and the NPR Music team alike, an upbeat but relaxed respite from the festival's rising fever pitch. Hear this live track from the Tiny Desk Family Hour.

YouTube

All Songs Considered

Upgrade Your Playlist