2019 SXSW Wrap-Up: Our Favorite Discoveries And Memorable Moments
We've returned from our weeklong grind through the South by Southwest music festival happy, though a little dazed, with ringing ears, and a whole bunch of incredible discoveries. On this All Songs Considered we run through some of the most memorable music and performances, from the shredded noise rock of Rev Rev Rev and thundering soul of Yola Carter to the Afro-Cuban grooves of Cimafunk and the remarkable voice of Tamino. Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson and I each saw around 100 different shows in just a few short days, way more than we could ever share in a single episode. But you can hear more in our Late Night Dispatches from SXSW, including a playlist of songs, and the Austin 100.
You can find our complete coverage of the SXSW festival here, including video highlights from our first-ever Tiny Desk Family Hour, a series of Tiny Desk alums performing at Austin's Central Presbyterian Church, including Wyclef Jean, John Paul White and more. -- Robin Hilton
Songs And Artists Featured On This Episode
Bixiga 70
- Song: Quebra Cabeca
Brazilian ten-piece Bixiga 70's swinging blend of Afrobeat and funk — and the band's pure, energetic spark — left NPR Music's Felix Contreas and Stephen Thompson levitating.
Rose Droll
- Song: Outside Looking In
San Francisco-based musician Rose Droll creates haunting, woozy, and multi-layered DIY bedroom pop that feels like the hypnotic moments between sleep and waking up.
Indigo Sparke
- Song: The Day I Drove The Car Around The Block
Bob Boilen loved the way Indigo Sparke balanced heavy, reverb-drenched verses with moments of airy and acoustic whispers. This Australian artist tackles themes of vulnerability and femininity with an eye on life through a different lens.
Rev Rev Rev
- Song: Clutching The Blade
In recent years, fuzzy psych outfit Rev Rev Rev have perfected an atmospheric wall-of-sound that brings to mind shoegaze predecessors like My Bloody Valentine.
Yola Carter
- Song: Faraway Look
When Stephen Thompson first heard this Yola Carter track from her recent debut album Walk Through Fire, he was sure that the song was a cover of a Motown standard; but it's an example of the Bristol singer's ability to transport modern listeners.
Another Sky
- Song: Apple Tree
This London quartet packs a one-two punch with strong songwriting and familiar yet unpredictable vocals that fall somewhere in the range of Thom Yorke and Nico.
Chkbns
- Song: Animal
Robin Hilton found the inclusion of dream pop trio Chkbns (Cheekbones) from St. Petersberg, Russia on this year's SXSW lineup to be a perfect example of SXSW's commitment to widening its array of global talent.
yahyel
- Song: TAO
Stephen Thompson loved the inspiring and intense live performance from Tokyo band yahyel, a synth-based, electronic indie group that creates slow-burning songs with big payoffs.
Silvina Moreno
- Song: Infancia
On "Infancia," Latin American songwriter Silvina Moreno sings a warm and comforting lullaby that reflects on themes of childhood and innocence.
Tamino
- Song: w.o.t.h.
Bob Boilen was impressed by this Belgian/Egyptian artist's voice which at times soars like Jeff Buckley's, but also has a stunning lower range that reminded him of Leonard Cohen.
KOKOKO!
- Song: Longola Ye Kepe
Congolese collective KOKOKO! create Afro-pop rhythms using found objects ranging from plastic silverware for percussion to a typewriter drum machine.
Cimafunk
- Song: Basta
Felix Contreras loved the sounds of Cimafunk, a group contributing to Havana's melting pot music scene with Latin rhythms and funk influences.
Your Smith
- Song: The Spot
Robin loved Caroline Smith's smooth delivery of breezy pop.
Fontaines D.C.
- Song: Big
Irish rockers Fontaines D.C. create rollicking punk that calls to mind other SXSW punkish discoveries such as Idles and Shame.
Lekeli47
- Song: Money
At the Tiny Desk Family Hour, Brooklyn rapper Lekeli47's smooth and smart tracks offered the crowd, and the NPR Music team alike, an upbeat but relaxed respite from the festival's rising fever pitch. Hear this live track from the Tiny Desk Family Hour.