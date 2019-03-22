Accessibility links
Hear rock guitar heroics from Ex Hex, Andrew Bird's "finest work yet," mind-blowing sonics from Lafawndah, Emily Wells and much more on our sprint through the week's best new albums.

New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out March 22

Lafawndah's Ancestor Boy is on our short list for the best new albums out on March 22.

It's a packed release week with a whole bunch of notable albums to highlight, including the rock guitar heroics on Ex Hex's It's Real, the wistful wisdom of Jenny Lewis, Andrew Bird's "finest work yet," mind-blowing sonics from the genre-bending composers Emily Wells and Lafawndah, the German electronic artist Apparat and much more. Hosts Robin Hilton and Stephen Thompson share their top picks for the best albums out on March 22 on this episode of New Music Friday.

Featured Albums:

  • Ex Hex: It's Real
    Featured Song: "Diamond Drive"
  • Jenny Lewis: On The Line
    Featured Song: "Wasted Youth"
  • American Football: American Football
    Featured Song: "Uncomfortably Numb"
  • Lafawndah: Ancestor Boy
    Featured Songs: "Daddy" and "Ancestor Boy"
  • Andrew Bird: My Finest Work Yet
    Featured Song: "Olympians"
  • Emily Wells: This World Is Too ______ For You
    Featured Songs: "Stay Up" and "Remind Me To Remember"
  • Apparat: LP5
    Featured Songs: "Brandenburg" and "Caronte"
  • Lambchop: This (Is What I Wanted To Tell You)
    Featured Song: "Everything For You"

Other Notable Albums Out On March 22: Bill McKay: Fountain Fire; Dean Lewis: A Place We Knew; Ibibio Sound Machine: Doko Mien; Lucy Rose: No Words Left; Nilufer Yanya: Miss Universe; Rich The Kid: The World Is Yours 2; Strand Of Oaks: Eraserland; Wallows: Nothings Happens

