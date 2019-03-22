Hear A Rundown Of The Best Albums Out March 22 : All Songs Considered Hear rock guitar heroics from Ex Hex, Andrew Bird's "finest work yet," mind-blowing sonics from Lafawndah, Emily Wells and much more on our sprint through the week's best new albums.
New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out March 22
It's a packed release week with a whole bunch of notable albums to highlight, including the rock guitar heroics on Ex Hex's It's Real, the wistful wisdom of Jenny Lewis, Andrew Bird's "finest work yet," mind-blowing sonics from the genre-bending composers Emily Wells and Lafawndah, the German electronic artist Apparat and much more. Hosts Robin Hilton and Stephen Thompson share their top picks for the best albums out on March 22 on this episode of New Music Friday.
Featured Albums:
- Ex Hex: It's Real
Featured Song: "Diamond Drive"
- Jenny Lewis: On The Line
Featured Song: "Wasted Youth"
- American Football: American Football
Featured Song: "Uncomfortably Numb"
- Lafawndah: Ancestor Boy
Featured Songs: "Daddy" and "Ancestor Boy"
- Andrew Bird: My Finest Work Yet
Featured Song: "Olympians"
- Emily Wells: This World Is Too ______ For You
Featured Songs: "Stay Up" and "Remind Me To Remember"
- Apparat: LP5
Featured Songs: "Brandenburg" and "Caronte"
- Lambchop: This (Is What I Wanted To Tell You)
Featured Song: "Everything For You"
Other Notable Albums Out On March 22: Bill McKay: Fountain Fire; Dean Lewis: A Place We Knew; Ibibio Sound Machine: Doko Mien; Lucy Rose: No Words Left; Nilufer Yanya: Miss Universe; Rich The Kid: The World Is Yours 2; Strand Of Oaks: Eraserland; Wallows: Nothings Happens